Patrick Maher Joins BDC Advisors as Managing Director

MIAMI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BDC Advisors, a leading healthcare strategy consulting firm, is pleased to announce Patrick Maher has joined the firm as a Managing Director. With over 30 years of experience working extensively with healthcare clients at the board, business unit, and operational levels, Maher is a trusted healthcare advisor helping clients set strategic direction and operationalize visions to achieve step change performance.

Patrick Maher, Managing Director at BDC Advisors

As Managing Director, Maher will support BDC Advisors' mergers and acquisitions team, health transformation efforts, and payer-provider consulting practice. He has a deep understanding of enterprise-level strategy, joint ventures, creating new healthcare products, and physician transformation efforts both domestically and internationally.

Prior to joining BDC Advisors, Patrick was a Partner with Strategy&, PwC's strategy consulting business where he focused on enterprise strategy, operating and business models, consumer strategy and capabilities, and broader transformation issues for large hospital systems and integrated delivery networks. Before joining Strategy&, Patrick held significant positions in other leading consulting firms. As a Managing Director of Healthcare Strategy at Navigant Consulting Inc., he was pivotal in developing strategies at the intersection of payers and providers, enhancing the firm's strategic delivery capabilities. At Point B Inc., Patrick led the Healthcare Strategy Practice, focusing on strategic and capability transformation for payer and provider clients in a consumer-driven healthcare environment. He also has extensive experience working in both the U.S. and Europe.

Dr. Andy Ziskind, CEO of BDC Advisors, noted that "For the past 34 years, BDC has been recognized nationally for providing exceptional senior-level expertise to our clients. As one of the top healthcare strategy consultants in the country, Patrick will continue this great tradition. We're delighted that he has joined the BDC team."

Maher remarked, "Joining BDC Advisors marks a pivotal moment in my career, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the BDC team to drive transformational impact in healthcare. The dedication to healthcare and the impressive impact BDC has had over the years provide an unparalleled platform to continue working closely with leadership teams to address the complex challenges of today's healthcare landscape. I am honored and excited to be joining BDC Advisors and working with some of the best and brightest in healthcare advisory."

ABOUT BDC ADVISORS

BDC Advisors is a national healthcare strategy consulting firm that supports the transformation and growth of healthcare organizations. The firm's practice focuses on advising and providing service to academic health systems, as well as community, regional, and multi-state providers on issues surrounding enterprise strategy, organizational development and design, payer-provider innovation, population health strategy, and physician alignment. BDC Advisors has a culture of inclusion and is a founding supporter of the Carol Emmott Foundation, which supports a national fellowship program for women leaders in healthcare, designed to accelerate their executive careers.

