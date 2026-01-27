BDC Laboratories Expands Offerings with Rapid-Turn Silicone Models and Enhanced VDT/RWT Software Kit

These new offerings will be featured at MD&M West 2026, Feb. 3-5 in Anaheim, California.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BDC Laboratories, a leader in cardiovascular device testing solutions, recently announced two new product offerings that will be showcased at MD&M West 2026: rapid silicone production for anatomical silicone models and an imaging software kit for the VDT-3600i and RWT-4600i. These offerings leverage the company's decades of experience in cardiovascular device evaluation, silicone anatomy, and simulated use systems.

Rapid Silicone Production for Anatomical Models

BDC Laboratories' new rapid silicone production method reduces manufacturing lead times for anatomical silicone models to fewer than 10 business days, once the design is finalized. The offering applies to anatomical silicone models derived from catalog designs or customer-provided geometry.

This rapid silicone production method uses optimized manufacturing techniques to help customers gain speed without sacrificing the quality they expect from BDC Laboratories.

"R&D teams are under constant pressure to iterate designs and generate data quickly," said Bill Carlson, Managing Director, BDC Laboratories. "Rapid silicone production gives them a way to compress timelines for anatomical models without sacrificing durability or precision with 3D-printed silicones."

Unlike some competitive options that rely on off-the-shelf anatomies or 3D-printed silicone with visible layer lines and imperfections, BDC Laboratories' rapid option maintains the integrity of custom geometries and durability suitable for repeated R&D use.

At MD&M West, BDC Laboratories will show examples of anatomies manufactured with the rapid process.

Statys® VDT and Statys® RWT Software Upgrade for Test Systems

BDC Laboratories will also highlight their latest software upgrade for the VDT-3600i Heart Valve Durability System and the RWT-4600i Heart Valve Real-Time Wear System. The optional upgrade integrates a high-speed camera, dedicated mounting and lighting, and geometric orifice area (GOA) analysis, so engineers can capture a clearer picture of valve performance during accelerated wear testing.

BDC Laboratories will showcase a full testing setup with live visualizations at MD&M West. Attendees can visit the BDC Laboratories team at Booth 1433 or schedule a demo by contacting BDC Laboratories: https://www.bdclabs.com/contact/.

About BDC Laboratories

BDC Laboratories offers testing services and products that aid in the mechanical and functional evaluation of Class II and Class III medical device technologies for regulatory submission. From bioprosthetic valve testing and equipment to silicone vascular models, BDC supports innovation from early R&D through go-to-market.

