BDC Laboratories Introduces "Set-It-and-Forget-It" Radial Fatigue and Durability Test System for Stents and Stent Grafts

The RDT-7600i system makes it easier to meet ASTM F2477 requirements with automatic dynamic diametric strain measurements

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at MD&M West, Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories ( BDC Laboratories ) introduced the RDT-7600i , an automated pulsatile fatigue and durability test system designed for easy compliance with ASTM F2477-23.

Pulsatile, or radial, durability testing of endovascular implants requires months of dynamic cycling to execute 400 million cycles. Cycles that fall outside of predetermined tolerances become invalid and must be repeated as described in ASTM F2477-23.

With the RDT-7600i and its companion software, the dynamic diametric strain of each station is automatically measured throughout a test using an optical micrometer. During operation, the micrometer documents each sample's diametric strain at predetermined locations and intervals, eliminating the need for an operator to interface with the system, rotate manifolds, and take measurements. Furthermore, if a sample is found outside of its strain tolerance, the system software adjusts the station to return to the in-tolerance conditions before automatically moving on to the next sample.

"With the RDT-7600i, engineers can fine-tune the system on a sample-by-sample basis. Once the system is up and running, the automated operation frees them to focus on other technical projects throughout the duration of the test," said Craig Weinberg, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, BDC Laboratories. "With one technology investment, engineers are no longer responsible for manual measurements and system resets, saving in excess of a hundred hours and ultimately achieving requirements faster."

Existing radial durability testers feature one driver for multiple stations. The RDT-7600i is the first radial durability system with independent test station control. With independent stations, engineers can test samples with different lengths, diameters, and diametric strain requirements concurrently without compromise.

About BDC Laboratories: BDC Laboratories offers testing services and products that aid in the mechanical and functional evaluation of Class 2 and Class 3 medical device technologies for regulatory submission. With deep expertise, BDC Laboratories can test, evaluate, and support novel and well-established technologies. Devices include heart valves, heart valve repair technologies, and related stents and grafts. BDC Laboratories is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and in compliance with Good Laboratory Practices (GLP).

