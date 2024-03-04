BDHEA Summit "Health Equity 2024: Charting Our Course" for Black Health March 4-5 in Washington

Greg A. Adams, Dr. Hugh Mighty Chair Black Directors Health Equity Agenda (BDHEA) Summit Addressing Racial Disparities in Health Care

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare directors and CEOs will meet for a frank assessment of the state of Black health March 4 and 5 when the Black Directors Health Equity Agenda (BDHEA) convenes a Summit at the InterContinental Washington-The Wharf.

Political headwinds, artificial intelligence, doctor shortages, lack of diverse representation and widening gaps in the social safety net are on the agenda for the BDHEA 2024 National Summit, "Health Equity 2024: Charting Our Course." Thought leaders from clinical, corporate, academic and philanthropic disciplines will join consultants from Deloitte, EY and McKinsey for two days of sharing strategies to ensure well-being for all.

Health equity is a key component of ensuring people can live their healthiest lives. This must include providing culturally responsive and equitable care and addressing social needs that impact the health of members, communities, and our employees," said Greg A. Adams, chair and chief executive officer, Kaiser Permanente and national chair of the summit. "The BDHEA Washington summit will bring together important voices to help direct transformative change within our respective organizations and communities."

A leader in transforming patient care, Adams drives Kaiser Permanente in its mission and culture of providing high-quality, affordable care. Kaiser Permanente is one of the lead signers of the World Economic Forum's Zero Health Gaps Pledge. Adams chairs the Health and Retirement Committee of the Business Roundtable and is a director of America's Health Insurance Plans.

Dr. Hugh Mighty, Howard University's senior vice president for health affairs and CEO of Howard University Hospital Corporation, joins Adams as the D.C. summit's national chair. Dr. Mighty spearheaded Howard's strategic relationship with Adventist HealthCare, which manages the Howard University Hospital and Faculty Practice Plan. During his tenure as dean of the College of Medicine and vice president of clinical affairs, the college increased research funding, was ranked No. 1 Most Diverse Medical School by US News and World Report and secured a $31.7 million Bloomberg Philanthropies gift to support financial-need scholarships. Mighty's innovative approaches ensure that Howard University students are ready to lead the medical workforce of the future.

"Preparing people for community leadership is an essential role of historically Black colleges and universities," Mighty said. "The BDHEA national summit is an opportunity to put clinical and strategic expertise in service for our most vulnerable populations."

D.C. Summit Breaks Down Barriers to Progress

The summit opens March 4 with a luncheon linking Howard students to senior leaders in the healthcare ecosystem. Afternoon professional sessions offer insight into how directors and C-suite leaders collaborate to transform their organizations. Sessions continue March 5 with probing analysis of the challenges in defending environmental, social and governance programs, expanding a diverse leadership pipeline and achieving better clinical outcomes for Black patients. Find the schedule and panelists at bdhea.org/events.

"BDHEA has a mission to bring institutional firepower to the battle for better Black health," said Deborah Phillips, BDHEA executive director and founding member. "Participants in the 2024 summit develop systemic and organizational responses to a nationwide health crisis. Most importantly, they pursue personal pledges to keep Black families on the public agenda and ensure that their commitment to health equity has a meaningful impact."

"Health Equity 2024: Charting Our Course" registration is $650; $350 for BDHEA members. BDHEA also develops webinars and playbooks that address the impact of corporate board inclusion and governance on health equity. To learn more about the summit or register, visit bdhea.org/events.

About BDHEA

The Black Directors Health Equity Agenda is made up of board directors and senior leaders who are working to eradicate the health disparities and inequities that threaten the individual and collective prosperity of Black families. As change agents, its members across the health ecosystem, foster and facilitate board education for up-and-coming leaders, encourage revised business models, spur innovative thinking and action and support policy reforms that advance health equity for Black Americans that will ultimately ensure equal and fair healthcare for all. Learn more at bdhea.org.

CONTACT:

Kimberly Palacios

Purpose Brand

[email protected]

purposebrand.com

SOURCE Black Directors Health Equity Agenda