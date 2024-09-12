BD&J Attorney Director of Pre-Litigation to Speak at 2024 Women in Leadership Conference in New Orleans

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD&J is proud to announce its Attorney Director of Pre-Litigation, Michael Madadi, will be speaking at the Women in Leadership Program in New Orleans, Louisiana, on September 26th and 27th.

Michael Madadi will speak on the importance of empowering women in male-dominated spheres.

The Women in Leadership Program is a two-day in-person leadership development program, famed for its authentic connection and network expansion. Mr. Madadi is honored to be one of the few male speakers at this special event, featuring panels and individual talks from some of the legal, medical, engineering, and marketing industries' most accomplished female leaders. Mr. Madadi's discussion will center on the importance of women-led leadership development seminars and conferences like the Women in Leadership program to connect women over similar experiences and empower them to grow into even more effective leaders.

Though more women than ever before are entering the medical, legal, marketing, and engineering fields, Betty Aquino noticed that there remained a major disparity between the number of men in leadership roles and the number of women in leadership roles. Out of this troubling realization, the Women in Leadership (WIL) program was born. The WIL program provided an avenue for women leaders from a wide variety of industries to meet, connect, and learn how to enhance their leadership skills and develop solutions for systemic gender issues together. This event promises to foster empowerment and networking in a way other women's programs simply cannot.

BD&J – a personal injury firm in Southern California with a decades long history of representing clients in car accident, truck accident, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury matters – is thrilled to participate in this event as home to numerous women Partners, Associate Attorneys, legal staff, executives, and support staff. The closing of the gender gap in leadership is of particular importance to the BD&J team.

BD&J encourages all women leaders interested in connecting with others with similar experiences to register to attend today. Law and medical students enjoy special discounts to attend.

About BD&J, PC: BD&J, PC, has served all Californians for over 20 years in many areas of personal injury law, including auto or truck accidents, motorcycle and pedestrian collisions, premises liability, commercial injury, dog bites, and more. Having represented tens of thousands of clients from all walks of life, the attorneys at BD&J are proud to protect the rights of individuals from anywhere in California at any time. To learn more, contact BD&J here.

