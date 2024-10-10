BD&J Partner Shawn McCann Elected Vice President of Los Angeles Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD&J Partner Shawn McCann, currently serving as Treasurer for the Los Angeles chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (LA-ABOTA), has been elected the incoming Vice President of the chapter. McCann is set to be sworn into office in January 2025. Following his year as Vice President, he will serve as the 2026 President-Elect and the 2027 President of LA-ABOTA. "I am absolutely honored," he said when asked about his election, "ABOTA has been such a huge part of my professional career and has shaped me into the attorney I am today. I hope under my leadership LA-ABOTA can do that for other lawyers, too."

Shawn McCann has been an active member of LA-ABOTA and has served on the national board for ABOTA for many years. During his tenure on the ABOTA Executive Committee, McCann helped create ABOTA SideBar, a program dedicated to fostering diversity, tolerance, and civility within law and educating young lawyers. But his involvement in respected professional organizations doesn't end there. McCann has also served as Former President of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), a State Delegate for the American Association for Justice, and on the Judicial Evaluations Committee for the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

McCann's work as an attorney has earned him numerous accolades from many organizations, as well. In addition to securing hundreds of millons of dollars for clients, he has been honored as a Southern California and Top 100 Super Lawyer, has been selected as one of Plaintiffs' 2018 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in America, and was the recipient of both the F. Scott Baldwin Trial Lawyer of the Year award from the American Association of Justice and the CAALA Presidential Award.

Since 1958, membership in the invitation-only LA-ABOTA has been a highly sought after honor for attorneys in Los Angeles. LA-ABOTA is both the oldest and the largest chapter of ABOTA, earning it prestige and respect on the national level. The organization seeks to develop ethical and technical improvements in the field of law and to protect the sacred constitutional right to a trial by jury.

