BDM DIGITAL: a revolutionary cryptoasset with immediate practical effects

News provided by

BDM DIGITAL

27 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new regulatory framework for cryptoassets, the Information Technology segment focused on creating financial products has experienced a notable evolution, moving from an investment asset to a viable alternative payment method for everyday transactions.

Following international trends, BDM DIGITAL (or Mercantile Golden Bonus) has emerged as one of the safest and most reliable options available due to its ability to serve as a means of payment and the ease for users to purchase or access certain financial products, features and services.

Continue Reading

BDM DIGITAL was created in 2020 and its difference is that it has a broad ecosystem of companies, businesses and people that offer their services and products in exchange for this tokenized asset. It is important to highlight that the BDM DIGITAL blockchain is a 100% national platform.

But after all, what is "blockchain"? In simple terms, blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that allows for the secure and transparent storage of information. BDM DIGITAL's Blockchain acts as an immutable "ledger", recording each transaction in a verifiable, transparent way and complying with the highest levels of compliance and risk prevention.

Therefore, the BDM DIGITAL utility token is encrypted and its programmers have also improved the so-called proof-of-stake (proof of participation) to validate the transaction mechanism, making the application run faster.

BDM DIGITAL's legal and financial compliance team highlights the importance of Brazilian investors seeking to follow legislative changes and guidance reports from the CVM and the Central Bank of Brazil, especially in light of recent events. In other words, in war situations such as Ukraine or Israel, the importance of adopting KYC (Know Your Customer) or KYP (Know Your Partner) measures by digital asset and cryptocurrency managers is increasingly stressed, given the misuse of cryptocurrencies in illegal activities linked to terror. This highlights the direct relevance of the BDM DIGITAL Blockchain in international security.

BDM DIGITAL CBO Alex Sander de Oliveira highlights the crucial context of cryptoassets on the global stage: "We are witnessing a transformation in the way people perceive and use their investments and financial resources. BDM Digital is committed to offering a safe and efficient alternative to financial transactions, contributing not only to data security, but also offering a digital solution that adds value to its customers."

SOURCE BDM DIGITAL

