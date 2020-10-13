BDMT Global Managing Partner Suzy Im Awarded Silver Stevie® Award for Expanding International Business Opportunities Amidst COVID-19

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BDMT (Business Development and Marketing Transformation) Global announced today that Managing Partner, Suzy Im, has been named a Silver Stevie® Award winner for Female Executive of the Year. Suzy and her team developed digital efforts as a means to grow businesses, both in the US and globally, in the face of the pandemic through hosting innovative live commerce events for companies striving to meet customer needs and secure business opportunities with B2B buyers around the world. Other notable winners for the Stevie® Awards this year included female executives from Amazon Web Services, LinkedIn Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Salesforce, AT&T, Cisco, and IBM.

Over the summer, Suzy's team utilized virtual live commerce events to pivot new Dermafirm USA— prestige, k-cosmeceutical company known for extensive research and development of B2B and D2C skincare products — product launch from B2B to D2C, capitalizing on stay-at-home consumer trends to penetrate the US market, while also positioning Dermafirm as the leader of the global Healthy Skincare Movement. This was a part of BDMT Global's launch of a strategic partnership opportunity for skincare professionals looking to adapt their business strategies to meet the new demands of a COVID-19 world. Strengthening customer relationships and creating opportunities for business expansion were the foundation of this partnership. In February, For Creators, By Creators (FCBC)— an in-person, live exhibition focused on helping entrepreneurs worldwide— was transitioned by Suzy's team into a larger-scale, virtual experience in the early stages of COVID-19, attracting audiences globally.

"Suzy's professional and community contributions during a non-traditional year [are] impressive. She is adaptable and able to pivot." A judge of BDMT Global's application praised Suzy's efforts by commenting. In response to the win, Suzy stated "This award is very special, because we are dedicated to helping international companies overcome pandemic-related challenges, turning them into opportunities instead." Suzy's team combined in-person trade show and live commerce experiences with new virtual strategies to generate sales.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year."

Over 1,500 entries were submitted this year from companies of varying sizes within a variety of industries. More than 180 business professionals worldwide came together to give out awards in 100 different categories.

Media Contact:

Christopher Durgham

[email protected]

781-697-7117

About BDMT Global

Headquartered in Boston, BDMT Global is led by a group of award-winning experts focusing on specific industries such as life sciences, healthcare, wellness, medical devices, technology, manufacturing, crowdfunding, and entrepreneurship. BDMT Global, an international division of TribalVision Worldwide (an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company), is an outsourced business growth and marketing execution team offering strategic go-to-market, business development, and marketing services for international companies trying to break into the U.S. market and other parts of the world. Suzy is an internationally recognized name in global marketing and has been featured in publications such as Fortune Magazine . Learn more at https://bdmtglobal.com/.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE BDMT Global

Related Links

https://bdmtglobal.com

