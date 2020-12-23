BDMT Global Wins Third Award for Emergency Sales Accelerator Program for International Market Expansion During the Pandemic

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BDMT (Business Development and Marketing Transformation) Global's Managing Partner, Suzy Im, and her team have been named bronze winners for Executive of the Year in the Best in Biz Awards. After officially launching last month, BDMT's proven Emergency Sales Accelerator (ESA) program has actively helped companies prepare for the new normal with the right tools and processes for expanding in a variety of industries. Suzy's team previously won two awards this year for their pandemic-based 2021 business solutions. Other notable winners for the Best in Biz Awards this year included Clorox, POWERHOME SOLAR, SPS Commerce, BairesDev, and Wolters Kluwer. Click here to register for, or to find out more information about, the award-winning ESA program.

BDMT Global Logo BDMT Global

Suzy Im commented on her team's successes by explaining "When COVID hit, many companies found themselves unable to expand and reach their goals as a result of the pandemic uprooting traditional business expansion strategies, such as in-person trade shows. We have always advocated for high-touch digital strategies for reaching new buyers and driving a higher return on marketing and sales investments. Our powerful process is the key behind our proven client successes and is at the core of our Emergency Sales Accelerator program. Adapting this process for each client has equipped us to effectively navigate the new, COVID business environment to promote company growth."

The Emergency Sales Accelerator program is aimed at businesses looking for a customized approach to mastering data analysis for optimizing conversions, expanding into global markets, and hosting successful sales events in 2021. Businesses with limited paid media budgets and companies looking to launch products amidst the pandemic will also benefit from the program. Read more about how the three-time, award-winning Emergency Sales Accelerator can benefit your business here .

When asked about the Best in Biz awards this year, business reporter at The Times of Northwest Indiana Joseph Pete stated "2020 has been a year defined by a need for resilience. Companies have faced unprecedented hardship and disruption because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, and have responded with grit, innovation, and compassion. Businesses have risen up to meet unforeseen challenges on the fly, showing adaptability, creativity and toughness." He continued reflecting on his experience as a judge this year by continuing with "It was tough to choose between so many worthy and inspiring entries and all of the entries deserve acclaim."

Best in Biz Awards 2020 honored businesses of all sizes in 90 different categories across North America and Canada this year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2020, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2020-winners.

About BDMT Global

Headquartered in Boston Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global is led by a group of award-winning experts focusing on specific industries such as life sciences, healthcare, wellness, medical devices, technology, biotechnology, manufacturing, crowdfunding, and entrepreneurship.

BDMT Global, an international division of TribalVision Worldwide (an Inc.5000 Fastest Growing Company), is an outsourced business growth and marketing execution team offering strategic go-to-market, business development, and marketing services for international companies trying to break into the U.S. market and other parts of the world. Recently, BDMT Global has been awarded two awards for pandemic-related strategies and initiatives .

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the premier awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com

Media Contact:

Christopher Durgham

[email protected]

781-697-7117

SOURCE BDMT Global