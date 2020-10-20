BDR announces Profit Launch virtual sessions for December, January

"The move to a virtual platform for Profit Launch has allowed us to continue helping clients form strategic plans that bring clarity to their team and boost their businesses," said Bruce Wiseman, president of BDR. "This year has shown us that anything is possible, and with each Profit Launch event, we're giving business leaders the means necessary to not only strengthen their foundation but continue to grow."

BDR's Profit Launch sessions offer clients knowledge on how to build a successful business plan that will drive the company forward. Over the course of the three-day workshop, attendees will have the ability to receive hands-on training from coaches, explore vendor exhibits and network with peers via breakout sessions and online social gatherings.

"Our goal is to help clients leave these sessions with a plan that will rejuvenate their businesses," said Wiseman. "Whether it's in-person or online, we want to provide clients with knowledge and tools to obtain their goals. We believe these sessions will accomplish that."

To register for the December or January sessions of Profit Launch, or for more information about BDR and its online training opportunities, visit https://www.bdrco.com.

About BDR

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

