BDR successfully launches new training partnership with PPATEC

The leading provider of coaching and training solutions delivers first live training session with PPATEC, builds momentum for future workshop sessions.

GRANTVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, launched its first live, in-person training program in collaboration with PPATEC, the technical education provider for the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association.

BDR brought its proven business and service training directly to PPATEC's 12,000-square-foot facility, fully leveraging the center's advanced learning environment to provide immersive education for HVAC businesses and their teams.

The first course in the new ongoing training program, Managing & Growing Service Profitably, took place Feb. 25-26. Jennifer Shooshanian, BDR's senior service coach and trainer, guided business owners and service managers through practical systems that top-performing HVAC companies use to increase service profitability. Attendees walked away with actionable processes designed to improve operational efficiency and create consistent service revenue growth.

"We're excited to be off and running with our live training partnership with PPATEC," said Matt MacArthur, senior vice president of training and marketing for BDR. "Together, we're empowering HVAC businesses with best practices to complete more service calls, reduce unapplied time, and increase profitable results across the organization that drive measurable growth."

With strong momentum from the first session, BDR will return to PPATEC on March 31 - April 1 for Top Gun Technician Excellence, led by Shaun Weiss, BDR head coach and trainer. This two-day workshop focuses on elevating technician performance through more effective customer communication, emphasizing consumer education over high-pressure selling tactics.

By attending this class, technician teams will learn the skills that help them:

reduce callbacks

improve first-time fix rates

increase referrals and future revenue opportunities.

"Partnering with BDR and bringing their seasoned trainers into our facility allows us to broaden the programming we offer to industry professionals," said Ted Harris, executive vice president of PPATEC. "As we seek to expand comprehensive training opportunities, BDR's expertise in business systems and service processes is incredibly valuable."

For information about the upcoming Top Gun Technician Excellence course, visit bdrco.com/event/top-gun-technician-excellence-live.

For additional details about BDR or PPATEC, visit bdrco.com or ppatec.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

Business Development Resources (BDR) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach and Marketing Services, which support over 900 of the top contractor businesses across North America. More than 10,000 businesses attend BDR training events every year, and nearly 1,000 business leaders participate annually in Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at bdrco.com.

About PPATEC

PPATEC is the technical education center of the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association, delivering hands-on training for the HVAC and energy industry. Serving Pennsylvania and surrounding states, PPATEC offers coursework tailored for energy marketers and HVAC contractors, covering air conditioning, electrical, gas heat, heat pumps, HVAC installation, oil heat, and plumbing. Classes are designed for both new students and experienced technicians, helping build real-world skills that strengthen teams and advance careers. Learn more at ppatec.com.

