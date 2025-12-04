BDR announces Q1 2026 slate of BDRU classes to empower home service contractors

Upcoming courses provide actionable strategies for business owners to strengthen their teams and

accelerate growth in areas including sales, marketing, financials, service delivery, and more.

SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces its upcoming first-quarter 2026 schedule of BDRU (BDR University) courses. These interactive training sessions are designed for HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other home services contractors looking to sharpen their team's skillset, strengthen their financial acumen and accelerate business growth.

"The start of a new year is the ideal time for business owners and their teams to build momentum and set the foundation for exceeding their annual goals," said Matt MacArthur, senior vice president of training and marketing at BDR. "Our upcoming classes bring together field-tested strategies, real-world insights and actionable tools that drive results for contractors at every level."

Highlights of BDRU's first-quarter schedule include:

Top Gun Technician Excellence (Jan. 22-23): By elevating their customer service skills, technicians can reduce callbacks, improve revenue generation and increase their overall value to the company.





(Feb. 17): Focusing on low-cost, high-impact lead generation strategies for service and installation, attendees will learn how to execute marketing tactics that can fill an empty service or install schedule. Service Dispatch University (Mar. 2-6): Dispatchers in this class will learn the proven techniques to reduce drive time and improve their dispatching skills, leading to more profitable results in the service department.

These courses are open to home service business owners, managers, technicians, sales teams and service leaders seeking to increase their competitive edge. Each is delivered by seasoned industry trainers and backed by BDR's proven legacy of helping thousands of contractors build high-performance companies.

Registration for these and other Q1 courses is now open at http://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-bdr-events. Registering through the BDRU+ training program provides industry-leading workforce development options that can fit into any company's training budget, offering scalable learning for teams of all sizes. More information is available at http://www.bdrco.com/bdr-university-plus/.

For additional details about BDR, visit http://www.bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

Business Development Resources (BDR) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach, which supports more than 600 top contractors across North America. Nearly 1,000 business leaders attend BDR's annual Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at www.bdrco.com.

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)