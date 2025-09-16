BDR unveils fall classes, providing home service contractors with keys to growth

The lineup of upcoming BDR University courses helps HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors gain

confidence with their financials, drive sales and improve customer engagement.

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, has announced its fall schedule of BDR University (BDRU) courses, designed to equip contractors with the tools and strategies they need to operate their businesses more efficiently and profitably.

These live, interactive virtual training courses are open to business owners and managers as well as installers, sales teams, technicians and dispatchers from the HVAC, plumbing and electrical industries. Each course is developed and led by a seasoned trainer with real-world experience and success in the trades, and is backed by BDR's 27+ year proven track record of delivering effective training and instruction.

"The fall season is a critical time of year for home service business owners and managers to invest in their teams and build on the skills that will drive better results," said Matt MacArthur, senior vice president of training and marketing at BDR. "BDRU courses are designed with that in mind and carefully developed to provide the kind of high-value learning opportunity that businesses need to drive profits and scale."

Some standout selections from the fall BDRU lineup include:

How to Read Your Balance Sheet ( Sept. 25 ): Walk through the elements that make up the balance sheet, turning it into a powerful tool for owners in managing the business.





( ): Walk through the elements that make up the balance sheet, turning it into a powerful tool for owners in managing the business. Top Gun Sales Excellence ( Oct. 2-3 ): Implement a proven sales process to drive more revenue and higher closing rates - all based on educating the customer, not high-pressure tactics.





( ): Implement a proven sales process to drive more revenue and higher closing rates - all based on educating the customer, not high-pressure tactics. Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers ( Oct. 9 ): Discover the leadership tools necessary for employees to successfully transition into management roles.





( ): Discover the leadership tools necessary for employees to successfully transition into management roles. Top Gun Installer Excellence ( Oct. 16 ): Equip installers with process and communication skills to complete successful installations that generate better reviews and more referrals.





( ): Equip installers with process and communication skills to complete successful installations that generate better reviews and more referrals. Customer Experience University ( Oct. 22-23 ): Learn skills to improve communication and service quality, building trust with both internal and external customers.

Registration for these and other fall courses is now open at http://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-bdr-events. Registering through the BDRU+ training program provides industry-leading workforce development options that can fit into any company's training budget, offering flexible, scalable learning for teams of all sizes. More information is available at http://www.bdrco.com/bdr-university-plus/.

For additional details about BDR, visit http://www.bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600+ leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's annual business planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)