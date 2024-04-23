BDR Announces Return of Innovative Leadership Excellence Academy for Home Service Leaders and Managers

The proven training program empowers contractors and business owners to build high-performing teams and take their companies to the next level

SEATTLE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR) , the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces the return of its innovative Leadership Excellence Academy, a proven multi-month training and development program that equips business owners, leaders and managers with the skills and best practices necessary to take high-performing teams to the next level.

BDR's Leadership Excellence Academy enhances key leadership competencies for success in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries. The program is structured into sessions to cover a wide range of topics, such as communication, coaching, team building, and performance management.

"At BDR, we believe that a company's long-term, sustainable success begins and ends with leadership," said Matt MacArthur, BDR's Senior Vice President of Training. "We're committed to empowering contractors and business owners with the skills to successfully lead their company forward, and Leadership Excellence Academy gives them the ongoing tools and resources to do this."

Leadership Excellence Academy: Foundations consists of six four-hour training workshops targeting essential elements of leadership. Topics include:

Determine Your Leadership Level ( Oct. 8, 2024 )

) Determine Your Leadership Style and Capacity ( Dec. 17, 2024 )

) How to Become an Influencer ( Feb. 11, 2025 )

) How to Go From Communicating to Connecting ( Mar. 11, 2025 )

) Empowering Your Team to Success ( Apr. 8, 2025 )

) Leading People: Managing the Process ( May 13, 2025 )

In addition to the six live virtual workshops, the Leadership Excellence Academy includes podcasts to help participants prepare for each session topic, along with self-paced online courses to continue their development between sessions.

With the Leadership Excellence Academy, attendees can expect to learn how to communicate effectively with their teams, develop coaching skills to help employees grow and excel, build cohesive and productive teams, and effectively manage performance to ensure the business's success.

To learn more about the Leadership Excellence Academy and how it can help owners, managers, and team leads become better leaders and build high-performance teams, visit https://www.bdrco.com/leadership-excellence-academy/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

