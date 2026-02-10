BDR brings leadership expertise to WWETT 2026 in Indianapolis

Three of the organization's home service veterans will lead workshops at the premier wastewater industry event

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the business coaching, training and marketing authority for home services industry professionals, announced that three of its in-house experts will be featured speakers at The WWETT Show, the premier gathering for wastewater and environmental service professionals. The event will take place Feb. 16-19, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

WWETT 2026 will bring together thousands of industry professionals and more than 100 expert speakers from across the industry. BDR coaches and executives will contribute insights across multiple sessions focused on business growth, financial clarity, leadership development and emerging industry trends.

Nate Agentis, BDR's vice president of the plumbing vertical, will participate in two sessions during the event. On Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Agentis will join an expert panel for "Top 4 Trends in Plumbing & Wastewater: Expert Discussion and Q&A." He will also present "Leading & Developing Middle Management" on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The panel discussion will take place in room 240, while Agentis' solo session will be held in room 233.

BDR's lead accounting coach, Kasey Stanley, will present "Breaking Down the Books: P&L and Balance Sheet Essentials" from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18. Stanley's session will help attendees better understand their financial statements and use them as tools for smarter decision-making and long-term profitability. The session will be held in room 143.

Zene Wynkoop will present "Four Lead Generation Mistakes You Might Be Making in Your Business… and How to Fix Them!" on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in room 143. Wynkoop is director of performance marketing and technology at BxB, a BDR company. The session will explore common marketing missteps and practical strategies contractors can use to drive more consistent, qualified leads. Wynkoop will also join Agentis on the panel for "Top 4 Trends in Plumbing & Wastewater: Expert Discussion and Q&A."

"Wastewater professionals are navigating acute challenges right now, from rising costs and labor shortages to increased competition," said Agentis. "The WWETT Show presents a critical opportunity for contractors to gain field-tested strategies for strengthening operations, growing profitably and building teams that can thrive in any market."

For more information about WWETT 2026, visit https://www.wwettshow.com/en/home.html.

For additional details about BDR visit bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

Business Development Resources (BDR) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach and Marketing Services, which support over 900 of the top contractor businesses across North America. More than 10,000 businesses attend BDR training events every year, and nearly 1,000 business leaders participate annually in Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at bdrco.com.

