BDR equips commercial HVAC contractors to stabilize and grow revenue with customer maintenance agreements

"Commercial maintenance agreements are the fastest, most proactive way to grow your service business," said Jennifer Shooshanian, BDR's lead service trainer and senior service coach. "It's an area with shared advantages and value for customers, technicians and sales staff as well as managers and owners. We help contractors leverage maintenance relationships to build a loyal customer base and increase their repair and replacement revenue."

Led by industry professionals, BDR's Commercial Maintenance Sales provides best practices for contractors to manage the commercial sales process. Attendees will learn how to:

Stabilize service revenues by removing seasonal trends.

Identify prospects and create compelling proposals.

Maintain a consistent work force and build a career path for technicians and other employees.

Create a repeatable commercial maintenance sales process that positions you to capture replacement leads.

"Business owners who can maximize the opportunities presented by commercial maintenance agreements can quickly differentiate their companies from the competition," Shooshanian said. "It's one of the most effective and efficient mechanisms for growth, but many HVAC professionals don't have a clear strategy."

Commercial Maintenance Sales is intended for contracting business owners, sales and service managers and commercial maintenance sales representatives. BDR's live virtual training is broken up into three 90- to 120-minute sessions each day. Participants have access to the same training as BDR's live events from the comfort and convenience of their own desk.

For more information on BDR's Commercial Maintenance Sales workshop, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/commercial-maintenance-sales-tickets-137705092639.

About BDR

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

