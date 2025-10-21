BDR launches marketing courses for home service professionals

New training resources will equip contractors with the complete playbook for marketing success, positioning them for improved lead generation and increased brand awareness.

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, has announced new training programs devoted to marketing and lead generation. Developed specifically for contractors and marketing managers within the home service industry, the new BDR courses will focus on practical strategies for building brand awareness and increasing call volume.

"Today's home service contractors understand the importance of digital marketing, but with so many channels and platforms to choose from, it can be hard to know where to begin," said Matt MacArthur, senior vice president of training and marketing at BDR. "These courses will provide the tools home service companies need to distinguish themselves within a crowded field, and to allocate their marketing resources to start driving measurable results in their business."

One new class, The Contractor's Digital Marketing Playbook, prepares contractors with the essential strategies they need to build a strong online presence and generate more customers. Participants will learn a range of skills that are crucial for developing a strong online brand identity that generates leads, including best practices for websites that drive conversions, techniques to manage online reviews and ways to enhance a Google Business Profile, Local Services Ads and paid search (PPC).

Meanwhile, Generating Work: Practical Strategies to Get More Leads provides home service companies with actionable guidelines to create pipelines full of qualified leads. Topics covered will include calculating the cost of lead acquisition, building a high-converting outbound call program, creating interest-generating promotions, and developing a direct mail strategy.

These new training courses are immediately available for wholesale distributors to book for their contractor, providing the opportunity to accelerate results along with increased value to the relationship with customers.

Both classes are developed and led by respected coaches with years of experience successfully generating leads and building brand awareness in the plumbing, electrical and HVAC fields.

"These courses provide proven methods for creating prominent home service brands," said MacArthur. "Not only will companies learn the strategies to generate more leads, but wholesale distributors offering these trainings to their customers will position themselves for greater sales and market share."

About BDR (Business Development Resources)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach, which supports more than 600 top contractors across North America. Nearly 1,000 business leaders attend BDR's annual Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at www.bdrco.com.

