BDR Introduces Kim Archer As Company President and Names Matt MacArthur As Senior VP of Training and Marketing

The leading provider of business coaching and training for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical professionals elevates experienced executives to enhance leadership

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), a trusted provider of business coaching and training services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries, announces the elevation of two experienced executives to support the company's continuing mission to empower business owners and their teams for growth and success.

Kim Archer has been named BDR's president and Matt MacArthur has been named senior vice president of training and marketing.

Archer had previously served as vice president of coaching. MacArthur had served as director of training. Bruce Wiseman will continue in his role as BDR's CEO.

Since joining BDR in 1997 as a dealer consultant, Archer has been the driving force behind the company's highly successful Profit Coach program and Profit Launch business planning workshops. She served as lead trainer for BDR's financial courses and spearheaded the integration of efficient internal systems and technology platforms. In Archer's 25 years with BDR, the company has become one of the leading resources to home service contractors, with over 600 coaching clients and hundreds of annual training events.

"Kim has been an integral part of our company since the beginning and has demonstrated unwavering dedication and visionary leadership," said Bruce Wiseman, CEO of BDR. "She's profoundly impacted both our success and our client's success. BDR would not be where we are today without Kim's contributions, and I have full confidence in her ability to steer us toward an even brighter future."

MacArthur, a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, joined BDR in 2001. His team supports BDR's 50-plus business training programs, which over 10,000 contractors and distributors participate in annually. As the training director, MacArthur helped BDR evolve into an industry leader in new training methods to accompany traditional classroom-style training, including live virtual sessions, ongoing academies, and self-paced courses.

MacArthur also hosts BDR's monthly Prime Resources Podcast and bimonthly Prime Partners Podcast, where he and industry guests provide insights and knowledge to help home service business owners grow their companies.

"Matt's leadership within the training department has significantly shaped BDR's training platform and curriculum and positioned us for long-term success," Wiseman said. "I'm excited for him as he steps into this new role leading the company into our next 25 years."

BDR is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023. The company continues evolving and developing new solutions to help clients meet the demands of their markets.

For more information, visit https://www.bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

