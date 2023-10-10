BDR Introduces Kim Archer As Company President and Names Matt MacArthur As Senior VP of Training and Marketing

News provided by

Business Development Resources (BDR)

10 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

The leading provider of business coaching and training for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical professionals elevates experienced executives to enhance leadership

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), a trusted provider of business coaching and training services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries, announces the elevation of two experienced executives to support the company's continuing mission to empower business owners and their teams for growth and success.

Kim Archer has been named BDR's president and Matt MacArthur has been named senior vice president of training and marketing.

Continue Reading
Business Development Resources (BDR) has named Kim Archer president and Matt MacArthur senior VP of training and marketing to support the company’s continuing mission to empower HVAC, plumbing, and electrical business owners and their teams for growth and success.
Business Development Resources (BDR) has named Kim Archer president and Matt MacArthur senior VP of training and marketing to support the company’s continuing mission to empower HVAC, plumbing, and electrical business owners and their teams for growth and success.

Archer had previously served as vice president of coaching. MacArthur had served as director of training. Bruce Wiseman will continue in his role as BDR's CEO.

Since joining BDR in 1997 as a dealer consultant, Archer has been the driving force behind the company's highly successful Profit Coach program and Profit Launch business planning workshops. She served as lead trainer for BDR's financial courses and spearheaded the integration of efficient internal systems and technology platforms. In Archer's 25 years with BDR, the company has become one of the leading resources to home service contractors, with over 600 coaching clients and hundreds of annual training events.

"Kim has been an integral part of our company since the beginning and has demonstrated unwavering dedication and visionary leadership," said Bruce Wiseman, CEO of BDR. "She's profoundly impacted both our success and our client's success. BDR would not be where we are today without Kim's contributions, and I have full confidence in her ability to steer us toward an even brighter future."

MacArthur, a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, joined BDR in 2001. His team supports BDR's 50-plus business training programs, which over 10,000 contractors and distributors participate in annually. As the training director, MacArthur helped BDR evolve into an industry leader in new training methods to accompany traditional classroom-style training, including live virtual sessions, ongoing academies, and self-paced courses.

MacArthur also hosts BDR's monthly Prime Resources Podcast and bimonthly Prime Partners Podcast, where he and industry guests provide insights and knowledge to help home service business owners grow their companies.

"Matt's leadership within the training department has significantly shaped BDR's training platform and curriculum and positioned us for long-term success," Wiseman said. "I'm excited for him as he steps into this new role leading the company into our next 25 years."

BDR is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023. The company continues evolving and developing new solutions to help clients meet the demands of their markets.

For more information, visit https://www.bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)
BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)

Also from this source

BDR University Equips Business Owners and Their Teams With Proven Strategies for Sustained Success

BDR University Equips Business Owners and Their Teams With Proven Strategies for Sustained Success

Business Development Resources (BDR), a trusted provider of business coaching and training services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical...
BDR's Gwen Campbell Named to 2023 ACHR News Top 40 Under 40 List

BDR's Gwen Campbell Named to 2023 ACHR News Top 40 Under 40 List

Gwen Campbell, a head coach for Business Development Resources (BDR), has been identified as one of the HVAC industry's most accomplished young...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.