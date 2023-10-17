BDR Introduces New Coaching Solution to Help Contractors Maximize Their Existing Field Service Software

The leading provider of coaching and training for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors helps businesses transform the future of their company through proper field service software setup and configuration.

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), a trusted provider of business coaching and training services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries, announces a new solution to help industry business owners optimize their field service management software and get data and insights that drive long-term profit and growth.

BDR's Field Service Software Integration assists contractors in streamlining their existing service management software settings and integrations, equipping them and their teams with a proven system that boosts productivity and overall efficiency.

"We're helping our customers get maximum performance and value from their field service software," said Kim Archer, President of BDR. "Field service software can be a powerful tool, but dialing in its wide range of functionality is critical. Business owners have the most accurate view of their company's financial health and can make informed decisions that enhance growth and profitability."

BDR's Field Service Software Integration provides access to an experienced software integration expert who can help contractors identify and implement the ideal configuration for their team, including:

Reconciling between their field service software and accounting software

Price book account mapping

Membership program structure

Matching business units and departments

"With our Field Service Software Integration, business owners can be confident they're seeing clear, up-to-date financial and accounting data," Archer said. "We hear from many customers that they don't know if their software is giving them the right information. We want to give them tools that ensure their businesses head in the right direction."

For more information about BDR's Field Service Software Integration, visit https://www.bdrco.com/bdr-service-software-integration/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

