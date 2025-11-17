BDR welcomes Nate Agentis as Director of Plumbing Vertical

The leading home service business consultancy has acquired the Plumbing CEO platform along with its founder, expanding its lineup of growth and support resources for the trades.

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the business coaching, training and marketing authority for home services industry professionals, announced the acquisition of the Plumbing CEO brand. Nate Agentis, the founder of Plumbing CEO, will join BDR's team of industry-leading coaches and trainers in the newly created role: Director of Plumbing Vertical.

A third-generation plumber, Agentis boasts three decades of experience in the skilled trades, including 15 years of company leadership. He served as the CEO of a multimillion-dollar plumbing company before founding Plumbing CEO, which provides in-depth leadership development and training resources for plumbing contractors across the country.

"Plumbing business owners know their trade inside and out, but they don't always have firsthand experience managing a budget or developing a team," said Agentis. "For years, BDR has been the go-to for these important resources in the trades. I'm excited to be joining this team as we take the next step in providing first-class support to plumbing businesses at every stage of their growth journey."

Agentis holds credentials spanning multiple disciplines, including management, marketing and more. He is a long-time proponent of organizational health and ethical business practices. In his new role, Agentis will lead the strategic execution of enhancing and expanding BDR's renown best practices and resources to the plumbing industry.

"As the founder of a highly successful plumbing company and an industry thought leader, Nate has helped countless business owners navigate the challenges of scaling their operations," said Bruce Wiseman, CEO and founder of BDR. "His hands-on leadership and results-driven approach align with our own mission to empower contractors to achieve sustainable success."

With the Plumbing CEO acquisition, BDR continues to strengthen its lineup of industry experts, ensuring residential contractors across North America have access to world-class business guidance and support.

For additional details about BDR, visit http://www.bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

Business Development Resources (BDR) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing, and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach, which supports more than 600 top contractors across North America. Nearly 1,000 business leaders attend BDR's annual Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at www.bdrco.com.

