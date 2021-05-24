BDR Leadership Excellence Academy offers contractors essential high-level skills

SEATTLE, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces a new ongoing development program for building leadership skills that is scheduled to begin in September.

BDR's live online Leadership Excellence Academy helps HVAC and other home service professionals fine-tune their coaching and mentoring abilities by focusing on creating connections, building influence, and generating enhanced results.

"A company's success or failure begins with its leaders," said Bruce Wiseman, president and owner of BDR. "Any successful team needs strong leadership to provide a vision and then create a path for reaching it. And like any other business skill, leadership is something you can learn. You don't have to have a particular personality type to lead. You just need to have the right tools to become the leader your team deserves."

The Leadership Excellence Academy begins on Sept. 14, with workshops scheduled every other month through July 2022. Each live four-hour online workshop targets a critical element of leadership, with accompanying self-paced online lessons and a related podcast available for each session.

The Leadership Excellence Academy includes the following workshops:

Determine your leadership level ( Sept. 14 )

) Determine your leadership style and capacity ( Nov. 9 )

) How to become an influencer ( Jan. 11, 2022 )

) Go from communicating to connecting ( March 8, 2022 )

) Empowering your team to success ( May 10, 2022 )

) Leading people: managing the process ( July 12, 2022 )

"There are multiple styles of leadership, but the principles are the same for all of them," Wiseman said. "It's about offering an example, living up to the company's values, taking care of your people, and giving them something they want to buy into. Most business owners want to do all of those things. Our Leadership Excellence Academy is a fantastic opportunity to learn how to put all those pieces in place so your company can grow and thrive."

Registration for the Leadership Excellence Academy is now open, with space limited to 50 participants in the first session. For more information, visit https://www.bdrco.com/leadership-excellence-academy.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)

Related Links

http://www.bdrco.com

