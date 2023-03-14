BDR Will Host Home Service Experts in Savannah, Georgia, at SPARK 2024

The leading training and coaching provider for contractors announces the next edition of its annual professional networking and learning event

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, will host SPARK, the ultimate training and networking event for contractors in Savannah, Georgia, in 2024.

SPARK 2024, the third installment of the annual event, gives service professionals a unique opportunity to connect with colleagues and industry experts and recharge their businesses. SPARK 2024 will feature keynote presentations, business development sessions, breakouts, networking opportunities, and entertainment and activities showcasing Savannah.

"SPARK has quickly proven to be an incredibly valuable resource for BDR clients to share insights and energize each other," said Kim Archer, vice president of coaching at BDR. "We're looking forward to another great event in Savannah and seeing even more of our friends and colleagues in Georgia next year."

In January, nearly 400 home service professionals attended SPARK 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. Attendees were inspired by keynote presentations by Clint Pulver, a professional drummer turned workforce expert, and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Waldo Waldman, as well as 14 different breakout sessions on how to drive business success in 2023. Topics included:

Service department efficiency

Recruiting new talent into the trades

Improved sales management

Marketing tactics to position customers as the hero

For more information about BDR or to register for SPARK 2024, visit https://bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

