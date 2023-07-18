BDR's HVAC 101 for the Counter Elevates Service and Efficiency for Distributor Counter Teams

The new course is part of the Counter Intelligence training series, designed to provide distributor employees with knowledge and skills to grow sales and build strong customer relationships

SEATTLE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), a trusted provider of business coaching and training services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries, announces HVAC 101 for the Counter, a new live virtual course series that empowers HVAC distributor counter teams with essential knowledge to improve customer service, efficiency, and revenue generation.

"Your parts counter team must have a foundational understanding of the products you sell and how they work," said Matt MacArthur, BDR's Director of Training. "This allows them to deliver a higher level of customer service and efficiency, which leads to increased average tickets and greater customer satisfaction and loyalty."

HVAC 101 for the Counter, scheduled for three sessions in October and November, gives attendees an overview of different types of HVAC equipment and their components, including gas furnaces, heat pumps, air conditioners, and ductless units. In the sessions, attendees will learn why it's important to know HVAC systems and their components and how they work and operate, the different components and accessories available for each type of system, and communication skills for interacting with customers at the counter.

HVAC 101 for the Counter is presented in three two-hour sessions so teams can train without being pulled off the counter for an entire day. The sessions include:

  • Gas furnaces, components, and accessories (Oct. 12)
  • Heat pump and air conditioner components and accessories (Oct. 26)
  • Ductless heat pumps, components, and accessories (Nov. 9)

HVAC 101 for the Counter is part of the ongoing Counter Intelligence training series, designed to provide distribution parts counter and inside sales employees with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed by growing sales and building stronger customer relationships.

https://www.bdrco.com/event/counter-intelligence-hvac-101-for-the-counter/.

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

