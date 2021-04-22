BD's Commitment to Address Climate Change

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Earth Day, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, reinforces its commitment to Advancing the world of health™ by affirming the first phase of its 2030+ sustainability goals – climate change targets.

"At BD, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues are a strategic imperative and essential to the long-term resilience of our business," said Tom Polen, CEO and president, BD. "We know that climate change is a critical issue and we are doing our part in helping to address it. As a leading medical technology company, we are focused on the interconnections between climate and health, which is why we believe in setting science-based targets to help prevent the worst effects of climate change. BD's pledge to be carbon neutral by 2040 across direct operations is consistent with our long-standing global health leadership.

BD recognizes the significant impact climate change could have on our operations, our supply chain and, most urgently, on human health. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that global warming must not exceed 1.5°C to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change. Therefore, setting ambitious emission reduction targets based on science is an important part of our overall strategy to manage and mitigate the impacts of climate change."

BD's climate change targets are aimed at reducing its contribution to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from direct operations. BD is committing to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 46% by 2030 (from its 2019 baseline) and to be carbon neutral across its direct operations by 2040. This science-based target is aligned with the 1.5°C global emissions reduction pathway. In addition, BD continues to work with supply chain partners to quantify and reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions.

These new climate targets build upon BD's long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship. To date, the company has achieved a 48% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions (on an absolute basis) from its baseline year of 2008, as part of its previous set of sustainability goals. Earlier this year, BD became one of more than 1,000 organizations that support the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

For more information about BD's sustainability programs and to review the 2019 Sustainability report and 2019 Climate Change Management report, visit https://www.bd.com/en-us/company/sustainability-at-bd.

