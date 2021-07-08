BDSwiss wins 'Best FX Research and Education Provider' in the World Finance 2021 Forex Awards

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BDSwiss is honoured to receive the 'Best FX Research and Education Provider 2021' award from World Finance magazine.

Constantly evolving to meet the needs of diverse traders, BDSwiss' research team, led by Head of Investment Research Marshall Gittler, creates insightful research and provides it to traders via a dedicated portal providing real-time coverage of market developments. The research offering spans the entire spectrum of content including regular commentary, editorials, quarterly outlooks, video briefs and special reports. For traders, maintaining real-time contact with an active analyst desk and enjoying uninterrupted access to the markets is priceless.

Gittler commented: "Just a little over a decade ago, it was very challenging for online traders to find the information they needed. The last 10 years has brought a tsunami of information, much of it of uncertain quality and usefulness. Today's investors have access to information that is tailored to their needs and presented in ways and channels that are easy to understand and to use. The need for a safer trading environment is vital to their success. It's therefore essential to deliver quality material that exceeds our traders' expectations while supporting their investment targets, trading style, and risk tolerance."

He added: "Over the past year, the pandemic has had a profound impact on the markets. With more people working from home, there's been an increase in the number of traders and higher demand for coverage. During this difficult time, we're proud to see BDSwiss' daily analysis being trusted and featured by top-tier news portals such as Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Nasdaq.com. The award serves as recognition of all our efforts and reaffirms the importance of insightful market research delivered at the right time.

"This award from World Finance marks an important milestone in our drive to provide extensive reports, quality market analysis and live education. We remain committed to further educating traders in all parts of the world."

BDSwiss' research team frequently publishes special reports on the latest market trends and intends to extend multilingual coverage, as well as expand its webinar and seminar programme in 2021. In his latest editorial feature published by World Finance, Gittler discusses the potential impact of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) on the world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

