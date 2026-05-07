Be a Hero -- Donate Blood at Park Cities Community Blood Drive

A Carter BloodCare mobile bus will be on-site and ready to receive donors throughout the event. Space is limited, so pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Scan the QR code on our event flyer or visit our Facebook event page to reserve your spot:

Pre-register here: https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/173365

Why Your Donation Matters

Every blood donation can save up to three lives. This event is a direct opportunity for community members to make a meaningful impact. There are no special skills required, just a willingness to give.

"At Advance ER, caring for our community goes far beyond emergency medicine. Blood donations save lives every single day, and we're proud to partner in an effort that gives our neighbors the opportunity to directly help others in moments of critical need." — Dr. Thomas Allen, M.D., FACEP, Advance ER

Donated blood is used every day to help support:

Surgery patients

Accident victims

Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy

Individuals with chronic blood disorders such as sickle cell disease

Newborns and mothers experiencing complications during childbirth

Your donation. Their second chance.

Event Details at a Glance

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Park Cities Baptist Church, 3933 Northwest Parkway, Dallas, TX 75225

Carter BloodCare Bus: Onsite and ready to save lives

Important: A minimum of 8 donors must be registered or the drive will be canceled — please sign up today!

How to Pre-Register

Pre-registering takes just a few minutes and ensures the drive has enough confirmed donors to proceed. You can register by:

Scanning the QR code on the official event flyer, or

Click here to register.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is eligible to donate blood?

A: Adults 16 years of age or older who weigh at least 110 pounds and who feel well the day of the donation are eligible to participate. Specific eligibility requirements are determined by Carter BloodCare at the time of donation. Donors may be asked about recent travel, medications, and medical history.

If you're unsure whether you qualify, visit carterbloodcare.org or call ahead.

Q: Do I need to pre-register, or can I walk in?

A: Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged. A minimum of 8 registered donors is required for the drive to take place.

Pre-registering ensures the event is not canceled and helps reduce your wait time on the day of the drive. Scan the QR code on the flyer, visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.watch/GXtV4FPoRa/, or follow this registration link: https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/173365

Q: How long does the donation process take?

A: The blood draw itself only takes around 8–10 minutes.

The entire process, including registration, a brief health screening, and the actual donation, typically takes 45 minutes to one hour.

Q: What should I do to prepare for donating blood?

A: To make your donation experience as smooth as possible, we recommend:

Drink plenty of water and stay well-hydrated the day before and the morning of the drive

Eat a healthy, iron-rich meal before donating (avoid fatty foods)

Get a good night's sleep

Bring a valid photo ID

Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be easily rolled up

Q: I can't make it to the May 8th event — how else can I donate blood and help?

A: If you're unable to attend this particular blood drive, you can still make a life-saving difference! Carter BloodCare operates donation centers across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex with regular hours, making it easy to donate on your own schedule.

For more information, visit carterbloodcare.org.

Q: Is blood donation safe?

A: Yes. Donating blood is a safe, routine procedure. All equipment used is sterile, single-use, and disposed of after each donation.

Mild side effects such as light-headedness or bruising at the needle site are sometimes reported. Carter BloodCare's trained medical staff will be onsite throughout the event.

About Advance ER

Advance ER is a trusted 24-hour emergency center committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality emergency medical care to the communities it serves. Advance ER has locations in both Park Cities and Preston Hollow/Galleria.

Beyond clinical care, Advance ER is dedicated to community wellness and health education, including initiatives like this community blood drive that directly save lives. To learn more about Advance ER's commitment to the community, visit the website here: https://www.advanceer.com/about/community-involvement/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Teresa DiFalco

Marketing Director

Phone: 972-DOCTORS

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.advanceer.com/

SOURCE Advance ER