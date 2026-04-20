Advance ER Physician Featured on Inaugural Episode of Knight Light DFW

Dr. Thomas Allen of Advance ER joins host, Chris Bearden, for a conversation on men's health, longevity, and proactive wellness, streaming on YouTube April 20.

DALLAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance ER, Dallas's premier freestanding emergency care provider, announces that Dr. Thomas Allen, M.D., FACEP, is the featured guest on the inaugural episode of Knight Light DFW, a new bi-weekly podcast produced by Chris Bearden focused on holistic men's health. The episode goes live Monday, April 20, 2025, on YouTube at https://youtube.com/@chrisbearden-knightlightdfw.

Portrait of Dr. Thomas Allen wearing glasses, a white lab coat with the Advance ER 24 Hour Emergency Center logo, and a stethoscope, standing against a softly textured background.

This marks Advance ER's first podcast feature, and it arrives through a connection that is deeply rooted in the local community. The podcast is hosted by Chris Bearden, an educator, data science specialist, and Knight of Columbus who is a graduate of Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas (located directly across the street from Advance ER's Inwood Road location).

In Dr. Allen's Words

"As an emergency physician, I see every day what happens when men ignore their health until a crisis forces their hand. I was grateful for the chance to have a real, frank conversation about what it looks like to take ownership of your wellbeing, mentally, physically, and spiritually."

— Dr. Thomas Allen, M.D., FACEP, Advance ER

About Knight Light DFW

Knight Light DFW is a hyper-local, bi-weekly podcast hosted by Chris Bearden that covers all facets of men's health, including mental, physical, and spiritual wellness. Produced by Knights of Columbus members for their fellow Knights, it is designed as a trust-based resource for Catholic men in the Dallas–Fort Worth area.

Knight Light DFW is available on YouTube. Viewers can subscribe and follow the show using the following link: https://youtube.com/@chrisbearden-knightlightdfw

About Dr. Thomas Allen, M.D., FACEP

Dr. Thomas Allen is a board-certified emergency medicine physician and a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians (FACEP) with more than 20 years of experience in high-acuity emergency and trauma care. Dr. Allen has worked extensively in major trauma centers and has served as Medical Director for a Level II Trauma Center and an air ambulance service. At Advance ER, he extends his practice beyond acute care to focus on longevity medicine and proactive health strategies, helping patients think about wellness across a lifetime rather than only in moments of crisis.

About Advance ER

Advance ER is one of Dallas's highest-rated freestanding emergency care providers, operating two locations in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow/Galleria areas. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Advance ER offers the same scope of services found in hospital emergency rooms, including onsite labs, pharmacy, CT imaging, X-ray, and ultrasound, without the long wait times of a traditional hospital ER.

MEDIA CONTACT

Teresa DiFalco

Marketing Director

Phone: 972-DOCTORS

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.advanceer.com

SOURCE Advance ER