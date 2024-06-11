Be Happy Snacks Launches Two New Oh-So-Satisfying Flavors to Get Tastebuds Dancing This Summer

The Creator-Founded Popcorn Brand is Sparking Joy at Walmart and Albertson's Nationwide with New Flavors and an All-Expenses Paid Trip to Los Angeles, California

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Be Happy Snacks , created by the "First Family of TikTok" AKA the D'Amelios, is satisfying every craving with two new mouthwatering flavors of its line of whole-grain kernel popcorn. The new varieties will now be available at Walmart stores and launching at Albertsons banners nationwide including Jewel, Shaws, Acme, Safeway, and Market Street for the first time. The ready-to-eat, gluten-free, low-sodium offerings are available in inventive flavors, including:

Cotton Candy – This surprisingly delightful fusion of sweet cotton candy flavor and popcorn crunch will bring the joy of the carnival to the comfort of home.

– This surprisingly delightful fusion of sweet cotton candy flavor and popcorn crunch will bring the joy of the carnival to the comfort of home. White Cheddar – Meticulously coated with the finest cheddar for a snack that's truly unforgettable. It brings cheesy, crunchy, and indulgent to a whole new level.

– Meticulously coated with the finest cheddar for a snack that's truly unforgettable. It brings cheesy, crunchy, and indulgent to a whole new level. Himalayan Pink Salt – This whimsical twist on a classic favorite adds a touch of pink perfection to every day with tiny bursts of savory delight in every bite.

To commemorate the new flavors and new distribution of Be Happy Snacks, the D'Amelio family is hosting the Be Happy Snacks Ultimate Dance Giveaway which has an estimated value of $25,000 and goes from 12:00AM (ET) on June 15 to 11:59PM (ET) on August 14. For rules and regulations on how to enter, popcorn snackers can scan the QR code on the back of all three flavors. The winner will be selected in a random drawing by August 22 from all eligible entries received. The person chosen and three guests will be flown to Los Angeles for a four-day trip that will include attending the 2024 Fall Finale of one of the biggest and most exciting dance shows on network television, along with a private dance class hosted by a surprise guest.

"Our family is so excited to be celebrating the growth of Be Happy Snacks with our followers," said Marc D'Amelio, co-founder and CEO of Be Happy Snacks. "These new varieties really express our mission of bringing people together with elevated twists on classic flavors that snack lovers will be able to enjoy together, no matter their taste preference. This line of popcorn truly has something for everyone."

Be Happy Snacks was created under the family's cross platform company D'Amelio Brands . Find this delicious, ready-to-eat popcorn at Walmart and Albertsons Banners nationwide starting this month. For updates on the brand, fans can visit the website at www.behappysnacks.com or follow along on Instagram at @behappysnacksco . Be Happy Snacks is also on TikTok at @behappysnacks .

About Be Happy Snacks

Be Happy Snacks is the first food venture from the D'Amelio family, created under their cross-platform company D'Amelio Brands. Born out of the D'Amelio Family's love for creativity and passion for bringing people together, the family is all about sparking joy and satisfying cravings with fun, unexpected snacks that make your taste buds dance. Find Be Happy Snacks at Walmart and Albertsons banners. For more information, visit the website at www.behappysnacks.com .

