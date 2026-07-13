Be LOVE™ Expands into the Protein Category with Power + Restore™, A Refreshing Clear Protein Drink That Reimagines Everyday Protein

Created by Vital Proteins founder Kurt Seidensticker, Be LOVE™'s first protein beverage delivers 15g of protein in a light, refreshing format designed for everyday life while helping provide clean drinking water with every purchase.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Be LOVE™, the purpose-driven functional beverage brand built from health, connection, and purpose, today announced the launch of Power + Restore™, a refreshing clear protein drink that makes everyday protein simple. Delivering 15 grams of protein, 100% Daily Value of essential vitamins and minerals, zero sugar, and no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners, Power + Restore™ offers clean, convenient nutrition in a light, crisp format without the heaviness of traditional protein shakes.

Be LOVE™ Power + Restore™ is available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, with Rocket Pop, Lemon Drop, and Cherry Vanilla debuting as exclusive in-store flavors. The full lineup is also available at drink.love and on Amazon.

As consumers continue to prioritize protein as part of their daily wellness routine, they're increasingly looking for lighter, more refreshing ways to incorporate it throughout the day. Rather than thick meal replacement shakes or powders requiring mixing, Power + Restore™ delivers meaningful protein in a refreshing ready-to-drink format. Whether enjoyed after a workout, between meetings, during an afternoon reset, or simply as an easy way to increase daily protein intake, Power + Restore™ makes getting more protein feel refreshingly simple.

Available in six nostalgic, fruit-forward flavors: Strawberry Swirl, Orange Dream, Rocket Pop, Cherry Vanilla, Peach Mango, and Lemon Drop, Power + Restore combines 13g of clear whey protein isolate and 5g of collagen peptides, delivering 15g of protein alongside essential vitamins and minerals to support everyday wellness, recovery, and balanced nutrition. Each can delivers:

15g total protein , including 13g clear whey protein isolate and 5g collagen peptides

, including 13g clear whey protein isolate and 5g collagen peptides 100% Daily Value of essential vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin C, Zinc, and B-vitamins

including Vitamin C, Zinc, and B-vitamins Zero sugar

No artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners

Light, crisp, non-carbonated refreshment

Ready-to-drink convenience with no powders or mixing required

BPA- and PFA-free packaging

After pioneering collagen from a niche ingredient into a billion-dollar wellness category with Vital Proteins, founder Kurt Seidensticker is turning his attention to what's next, reimagining protein for everyday life. With Power + Restore™, he's introducing a new kind of protein drink that is clear, refreshing, and intentionally crafted to make getting protein feel simple.

"When we built Vital Proteins, we helped people discover the power of collagen. Today, I believe protein is the next everyday wellness habit ready to evolve," said Kurt Seidensticker, Founder of Be LOVE™ and Founder of Vital Proteins. "Power + Restore™ isn't about making another protein shake. It's about creating a protein drink people genuinely want to reach for every day, one that tastes refreshing, fits into real life, and reminds us that taking care of ourselves gives us the strength to care for the people we love."

Like every Be LOVE™ beverage, Power + Restore™ also creates impact beyond personal wellness. Through the brand's One for Ten partnership with GivePower, every can purchased helps provide ten people with access to one day of safe, clean drinking water through GivePower's innovative Solar Water Farm program. These solar-powered desalination systems bring sustainable drinking water to communities facing chronic water scarcity around the world.

Power + Restore™ joins Be LOVE™ 's growing portfolio of functional beverages, Energy + Restore™ and Hydration + Balance™, continuing its mission to create healthier, happier humans through thoughtfully crafted beverages that nourish the body while giving back.

Power + Restore™ will be available beginning June 29 nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, where Rocket Pop, Lemon Drop, and Cherry Vanilla will debut as exclusive in-store flavors. The full selection will also be available DTC at drink.love and on Amazon. Access product imagery HERE and HERE (Credit: Be LOVE™).

About Be LOVE ™

Born at the intersection of culture and wellness, Be LOVE™ is redefining hydration and energy through a lens of connection and social good. As a partner of Live Nation, we exist at the heart of the music and shared experiences that unite us all. We are moving beyond the heavy, over-processed standards of traditional beverages to offer a more intentional way to hydrate and energize.

Our Electrolyte line is crafted for the wellness-conscious individual, providing a balanced, intentionally light flavor profile designed for anytime hydration. This non-sparkling beverage prioritizes purity and daily harmony to help you feel clear and move with ease.

Our Energy line is specifically designed to support the "flow state." By prioritizing a low-caffeine approach, it focuses on cognitive clarity and sustained focus, allowing you to stay present and locked in during the moments that matter most.

Be LOVE™ is more than a beverage; it is a catalyst for global change. Through our "One for Ten" partnership with GivePower, every can provides ten people in need with access to clean water for one day. We are here to shine a light on what connects us.

Drink LOVE. Share LOVE. Be LOVE™.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Be LOVE™