BE OPEN spoke of its work to support SDGs at the 2nd International Conference on Sustainability in Riyadh

News provided by

BE OPEN Foundation

21 Feb, 2024, 11:07 ET

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 21, the closing day of the 2nd International Conference on Sustainability: Developments & Innovations, BE OPEN took part in the culminating panel discussion dedicated to the role of international organizations in promoting sustainability aspects.

BE OPEN Director Gennady Terebkov spoke about the achievements and ambition of the foundation's SDG-focused competition programme, the importance of including sustainability-related programmes into curriculums of educational institutions worldwide, and together with his fellow panelists offered a vision of how international organizations can collaborate to create a cohesive and coordinated global response to sustainability challenges.

Among his esteemed fellow-panelists there was the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Margaret Jones Williams, who answered the pivotal questions of how international organizations can contribute to the promotion and implementation of sustainability aspects on a global scale and what challenges international organizations face in their efforts to drive sustainability. Managing Director for Horváth Middle East Patrick Braunschweig and May Barber, LEED Green Associate Architect, shared their experience of collaborating with governments, businesses, and communities to ensure a comprehensive approach to promoting sustainability.

The panel also discussed what innovative approaches and strategies international organizations are employing to address complex sustainability challenges and how international organizations can support developing countries in their sustainable development goals and ensure equitable access to resources and opportunities.

BE OPEN strongly advocated inclusion of sustainability programs into curriculums of universities worldwide, as well as encouraging students to build their own awareness and personally contribute to sustainability causes.

In her address to the ICSF2024, Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina said: "For the past five years we have worked globally to support the Sustainable Development Goals, raise awareness of sustainability issues and contribute to solving them via recognizing, showcasing and promoting innovative ideas and projects that embody and advance sustainable principles and aims. Your conference is an outstanding opportunity to connect talented people all over the world with decision-makers. BE OPEN is happy to joins in to offer the global creative community a nourishing platform for communication, exchange of unconventional ideas, guidance, mentorship and support."

The 2024 ICSDI conference and exhibition were organised with support from BE OPEN by the Prince Sultan University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It focused on the best engineering practices employed in achieving sustainable development goals.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344608/BE_OPEN_Foundation.jpg

SOURCE BE OPEN Foundation

