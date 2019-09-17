Be the disruptor at Oracle OpenWorld 2019 with Data Intensity

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity, a platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced: Digital Transformation is here to stay. The faster you adopt its potential, the faster you create a competitive edge for your business.

Digital Transformation and the convergence of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), automation, or Robotic Process Automation (RPA), autonomous databases, cloud computing, big data, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT), are propelling massive changes in how businesses function. Successful digital transformation requires organizations to have a holistic view of their business strategy that drives the overall IT strategy and enables the changes required to be disruptive, competitive and irrelevant. Even though it's difficult to forecast how much digital disruption will impact any particular industry or business, sooner or later, every industry will be impacted.

By 2020, 90 percent of every application and service will incorporate Digital Transformation capabilities at some level — and more than half of all enterprise data will be managed autonomously. Oracle Autonomous Database represents an entirely new category of software that will dramatically transform how companies innovate by simplifying processes, boosting efficiencies, and freeing IT resources to focus on innovation. Oracle Cloud puts Digital Transformation emerging technologies to work by allowing customers to establish new IT capabilities quickly, affordably, and securely featured, and it leverages the power of machine learning.

To remain relevant, tomorrow's winners will leverage new technologies to deliver flawless digital customer and employee experiences, accelerate the speed of business, improve time-to-market, cut costs, streamline operations, drive continuous learning and innovation, and reimagine business models.

"Many customers are looking to Data Intensity to help drive their Digital Transformation change – and we're here to help," comments CEO Tony Sumpster. "With our portfolio of solutions and services - including our new Automation-as-a-Service – we are enabling our customers to drive better, faster business decisions."

Join Data Intensity's Chief Marketing Officer, June Manley's Theater Session at Oracle OpenWorld 2019 on Tuesday, September 17, at 11:00AM PT to gain insight on how savvy business leaders are facing the digital transformation challenge head-on. Find out more about Digital Transformation in our eBook available to download now.

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is a trusted Managed Services Provider, delivering business transformative solutions and services tailored to help our customers succeed in a hybrid, multi-cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services target the technologies and platforms that power our customers' business transformations — from front-end strategy and design to implementation and migration to ongoing support and operation — all from a single provider. Customers choose us — and stay with us — because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi-cloud investments to drive faster time-to-value.

