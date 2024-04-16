Be the main character in your own life: Meet the LELO F1S™ V3 pleasure console

Breaking the taboos is essential to LELO, and now it is time for men to win the battle against unrealistic and outdated standards telling them that sex toys are only intended for women.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At some point, everyone experiences feelings of being misunderstood in life and this is true for men as well. There is a widespread feeling of what it means to be a real man - they need to pursue specific professions, maintain a specific image, and be a certain way in their relationships. This translates also in the bedroom. While discussions around women's sexual wellness have become more common, it is interesting to see how men and their desire are lacking from this conversation. For years LELO has been an integral part of this conversation, speaking of taboos connected to male masturbation, creating safe spaces for men to feel comfortable discussing their needs and products like the new LELO F1S™ V3 to help further this cause.

LELO F1S™ V3

Boys and their toys … now even for those with bigger anatomies

Using sex toys can vastly improve anyone's sex life, both in terms of solo play and with a partner. It is a sure way to bring the heat into your sex life. But it takes a little bravery to seek these new horizons. And if you're open to exploring different sensations, LELO F1S™ V3 has you covered.

F1ST V3 is a next generation sex toy that features advanced upgrades to take you into a new pleasure realm. It doesn't try to imitate any known sensation like fellatio or penetration. Instead, it stimulates the phallus with sonic waves from all sides without needing extra thrusting motion.

Thanks to the Al interactive mode, it translates your every movement into encrypted feedback and responds with tailor-made vibrations along your penis immediately. The result is a sensational feeling of immersion, surrounded by auto-adiusted liquid silicone ribs that further enhance this unique sensation. App-connected and with seven vibration settings powered by two motors, F1S™ V3 is also available in a new extra-large size for those with bigger anatomies.

Fully waterproof and USB rechargeable, with motors and an added soft new flexible sleeve, F1S™ V3 is designed for deep and thorough stimulation leading to an unforgettable experience for those who dare to try it.

LELO F1S™ V3 in a nutshell:

AUTO-ADJUSTED SILICONE RIBS. The newly introduced silicone ribs allow for airflow eliminating the creation of air pockets while providing an added point of stimulation.

LIQUID SILICONE. This real feel material is the embodiment of softness, elasticity, and durability. It doesn't just conform to your needs, it elevates your experience.

7 POWERFUL PLEASURE SETTINGS. The product alone has 4 settings and with LELO APP you can unlock 3 additional settings including new powerful AI interactive mode.

EXTRA XL SIZE TO FIT LARGER ANATOMIES. Based on customer feedback, we are launching two sizes: one normal size and one XL size.

By connecting with LELO APP you can unlock 3 additional settings including new powerful AI interactive mode.

100% waterproof & USB-rechargeable for portable use.

1-year warranty & 10-year quality guarantee.

RRP: LELO F1S™ V3 - 249 USD/euro

