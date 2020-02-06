Be Your Own Coach with MBTI® Type-driven Learning Pathways

Interactive Learning System Brings Coaching to Everyone

In the new MBTIonline experience, an interactive learning system (ILS) follows the MBTI questionnaire.

This helps users to self-identify their best-fit type and become more self-aware. The ILS mimics the guidance of an MBTI expert, bringing coaching benefits and making the MBTI framework more accessible.

Apply Personality Type to Real Life Scenarios with New MBTI Courses

Users can now opt to continue their personal development journey with four new courses covering:

Confidence

Stress

Motivation

Getting Along (relationships)

More courses will be added to the platform soon, delivering even richer on-the-go personal development for individuals and small organizations alike.

"MBTIonline's courses take you beyond personality insight," said Jeff Hayes, CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company. "They help people turn insight into action. We teach you how to put self-awareness to use to improve your life and reach your goals."

Immediately Use Your Type Knowledge to Build Better Habits

New scenario-driven prompts paired with personal and professional development guidance help users put personality insight into action. These prompts show the MBTI framework in context for each user and demonstrate real-life situations where personality-driven knowledge can be applied and used to their advantage.

MBTIonline's exercises offer an effective and repeatable way to channel self-awareness and build new behavioral habits. In addition, it helps users recall important similarities and differences between personality types.

To learn more about the new MBTIonline Experience visit https://www.mbtionline.com/en-US/Experience

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, in education, and everywhere in between. Your success and fulfillment aren't just about what you know, they hinge on your relationships and interactions with others. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations around the world improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. Our powerfully practical solutions are grounded in a deep understanding of how significant social and technological trends affect people and organizations. And with an 80-year background of assessment and psychological expertise, a global network of offices, partners and certified independent consultants in 115 countries, products in 29 languages, and experience working with 88 of the Fortune 100 companies, we're ready to help you succeed.



+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:

Michael Burke

MSR Communications

michael@msrcommunications.com

415-989-9000

Melissa Summer

The Myers-Briggs Company

msummer@themyersbriggs.com

650-691-9105

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company

Related Links

https://www.themyersbriggs.com

