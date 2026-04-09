Beach House Center for Recovery Announces In-Network Contract with Ambetter Health

JUNO BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Behavioral Health, Inc. ("Beach House" or the "Company"), a substance abuse and mental health facility, and portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Fort Lauderdale-based healthcare private equity firm, announced its new partnership with Ambetter Health. The agreement opens doors for even more patients to access the quality care and support they need throughout their recovery journey.

Beach House is a leading provider of comprehensive, evidence‑based treatment services for individuals with substance use disorders and mental health conditions. Offering care across the full continuum, for substance use Beach House provides Medical Detox, Residential Treatment (RT), and structured Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs. For Mental Health it offers Residential Care, structured PHP and IOP programs.

Treatment is delivered by a highly credentialed, multidisciplinary team of licensed clinicians and medical professionals who collectively deliver individualized, outcomes‑driven patient care. In addition, the facility offers tailored programming for a broad variety of patients, including Military Veterans and First Responders, and an active alumni program to further support sustained recovery and long‑term stability beyond their treatment journey.

Mark Pundt, M.D., CEO at Beach House stated "Adding Ambetter Health to our ever-growing network of valued insurance partnerships, further underpins our commitment to population health and removing barriers to care. Expanding access to high‑quality addiction and mental health treatment, we're making it more accessible for individuals and families to get the support they need, when and where they need it."

About Beach House Center for Recovery

Treating patients since 2016, Beach House Center for Recovery is a substance use and mental health treatment provider, offering a full continuum of medically and clinically integrated care to people with substance use, co-occurring and mental health disorders. The treatment facility is located on a beautiful, self-contained, five-acre campus in the coastal town of Juno Beach, FL. Beach House is Joint Commission accredited and known as a trusted provider of evidence-based, outcome-informed addiction and mental health treatment.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

For further information, please visit:

Beach House Center for Recovery: www.beachhouserehabcenter.com

BelHealth Investment Partners: www.belhealth.com

Contact:

Dr. Mark Pundt (716) 912-1267

Inder Tallur (917) 975-6604

SOURCE BelHealth Investment Partners