Beach House Expands its Mental Health Services with the Addition of Mental Health Partial Hospitalization Program

A Continuum of Care Under One Umbrella of Support

JUNO BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Behavioral Health, Inc. ("Beach House" or the "Company"), a substance abuse and mental health facility business, a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Fort Lauderdale-based healthcare private equity firm, announced the has added a Continuum of Care Under One Umbrella of Support.

Mark Pundt, M.D., CEO at Beach House stated "By offering multiple levels of care, we ensure our clients receive the right support at the right time, with seamless transitions that promote stability, safety, and long-term healing. This allows us to deliver a true continuum of care - Residential Treatment (RT), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), and Intensive Outpatient Services (IOP) - all within a clinically guided care ecosystem. This milestone strengthens our ability to better partner with providers, clients, and their families in delivering comprehensive, compassionate care, every step of the way".

About Beach House

Founded in 2014, Beach House Center for Recovery is a drug and alcohol treatment provider, offering a full continuum of medically and clinically integrated care to people with substance use, co-occurring and mental health disorders. The state-of-the-art treatment facility is located on a beautiful, self-contained, five-acre recovery campus in the coastal town of Juno Beach. Beach House is known as a trusted provider of evidence-based, outcome-informed addiction treatment and a center for clinical excellence.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

For further information, please visit:

Beach House Center for Recovery: www.beachhouserehabcenter.com

BelHealth Investment Partners: www.belhealth.com

Contact:

Dr. Mark Pundt (716) 912-1267

Inder Tallur (917) 975-6604

SOURCE BelHealth Investment Partners