Beaches For Everyone: Southwest Airlines Puts On Sale New Flights To Cozumel, Mexico, And Accelerates Timeline For Hawaii Service

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today extended the carrier's bookable flight schedule through mid-April 2020, bringing new service to beach destinations across the Southwest® map from Hawaii, to Mexico, to Turks & Caicos. This new service is included in the carrier's full flight schedule now available for booking through April 13, 2020, at Southwest.com.

More to the Mayan Riviera: Fly Southwest to Cozumel!

On Saturday, March 7, 2020, subject to government approvals, Southwest will begin twice-daily service roundtrip between Houston (Hobby) and Cozumel with one-way fares from Houston as low as $99 available for purchase today until 11:59 P.M. Pacific Time (see full terms and conditions below). Southwest has served the region for five years via Cancun International Airport, having grown to offer nonstop service in 2019 between 17 cities in the U.S. and Cancun.

"Scuba divers and beach fans long have wished to fly with us to enjoy this underwater paradise," said Bill Tierney, Vice President of Marketing for Southwest. "We'll bring the world-famous Hospitality and value of Southwest to Cozumel while bringing a new beach destination within reach for our Customers, just as we've done before with service to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, the Caribbean, and with our growing service for the Hawaiian Islands."

More flights for Hawaii, some arriving sooner!

The carrier is adding new daily service between Sacramento and Kahului, Maui, on March 7, 2020, and will also begin flying daily between:

Oakland, Calif. —Lihue, Kauai

Oakland, Calif. —Kona, Island of Hawaii

San Jose, Calif. —Lihue, Kauai

San Jose, Calif. —Kona, Island of Hawaii

"Demand is strong for our Hawaii service and we're not just increasing those routes to daily service for our Customers, we're also moving up our timeline on two routes set to begin in January, and instead will fly them this year," said Adam Decaire, Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest. "Our flights between Sacramento and Honolulu, as well as interisland service between Honolulu and Lihue, Kauai will now begin November 10, 2019."

In celebration of new service among the Islands, Southwest is also offering interisland travel for as low as $29 one-way** from Nov. 12, 2019 through April 8, 2020. Fares are available today through 11:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Oct. 3, 2019. Travel on these fares is valid only on certain days of the week and seats are limited. Blackout dates apply. Please see complete fare sale rules below.

Hawaii Schedule Summary (as of end of March 2020) highlighting today's announcements:

From To OAK (Oakland) HNL (2 daily); OGG (2 daily); KOA (1 daily); LIH (1 daily) SJC (San Jose, Calif.) HNL (1 daily); OGG (1 daily); KOA (1 daily); LIH (1 daily) SMF (Sacramento) HNL (1 daily) OGG (1 daily)

HNL (Honolulu) OAK (2 daily); SJC (1 daily); SMF (1 daily) Interisland: OGG, KOA, LIH, ITO (4 daily) OGG (Kahului, Maui) OAK (2 daily); SJC (1 daily); SMF (1 daily) Interisland: HNL (4 daily); KOA (1 daily) KOA (Kona, Island of Hawaii) Mainland (2 daily): OAK and SJC Interisland: HNL (4 daily); OGG (1 daily) LIH (Lihue, Kauai) Mainland (2 daily): OAK and SJC Interisland: HNL (4 daily) ITO (Hilo, Island of Hawaii) Interisland: HNL (4 daily)





Spring into a break with seasonal shortcuts

Also beginning March 7, 2020, the carrier will add seasonal service on Saturdays nonstop between Baltimore/Washington and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, subject to governmental approvals.

Dedicated to Denver with More Service than Ever

This spring, Southwest will introduce new daily service between Denver and Des Moines, effective March 7, 2020, and grows an offering for Denver Customers based on travel demand. Additional flights on over 40 routes already served from Denver will give Customers more options throughout the day to reach their destinations. In March, the carrier will offer up to 235 departures a day to 65 cities nonstop, a record high for the Southwest operation at Denver International Airport.

Fly Southwest between Atlanta and Memphis

In addition, this spring, the carrier is adding new service beginning March 7, 2020, linking Atlanta and Memphis. Southwest will offer two flights a day Sundays through Fridays and one flight a day on Saturdays between the two cities.

The new flights and the carriers' full schedule of more than 4,300 flights a day are available for purchase now at Southwest.com.

