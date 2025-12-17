SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AND TURKISH AIRLINES TO PARTNER IN TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL BEGINNING IN JANUARY 2026

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today a partnership with Turkish Airlines is scheduled to begin in early 2026 to offer travelers around the globe one-ticket, transatlantic journeys between the United States and Istanbul unlocking onward connections across both carriers' networks. Turkish Airlines flies to more than 350 destinations in 132 countries from its global hub, Istanbul Airport, including ten airports in the United States served by Southwest. International travelers will be able to seamlessly connect through those shared gateway airports on tickets that will become available next year through Turkish Airlines, travel agents, and travel websites.

"Both Southwest and Turkish Airlines are known for the warmth of our Employees, the authenticity of our Hospitality, and the reliability of our airline operations," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer. "We're grateful for this new relationship that will usher thousands of international travelers each week through experiences around the globe that showcase the best of both carriers and globally enhances awareness of the Southwest brand."

Southwest has announced six partnerships with overseas carriers this year connecting its network to places in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Southwest is continuing to bring more choice and enhancements in the quality and quantity of travel experiences, including a redesigned cabin experience and an ability to book assigned and extra legroom seating on flights operating from January 27, 2026.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 72,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q1 2025 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of September 30, 2025

ABOUT TURKISH AIRLINES

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 514 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 356 worldwide destinations—303 international and 53 domestic—in 132 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook , X , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram .

