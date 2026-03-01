Beaches Resorts Announces Grand Opening of Treasure Beach Village at Beaches Turks and Caicos

Treasure Beach Village unveils expansive new room categories, blending generous living spaces with the all-inclusive service synonymous with Beaches. Among the standouts are the oceanfront CrystalSky 4-Bedroom Reserve Villas, perched on the sand and unfolding across more than 2,600 square feet over three stories. Accommodating up to 10 guests and designed for elevated family living, the villas include a private pool and a rooftop deck with a telescope. Spanning more than 2,800 square feet over two stories, the Chairman's Penthouse Suite hosts up to 10 guests in three bedrooms, anchored by a dramatic staircase that connects its expansive living spaces.

Oceanview Two-Story Suites feature two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts with open designs, modern bunk beds, inviting dining nooks, and al fresco living rooms designed to capture the sea breeze. A collection of thoughtfully designed Oceanview and Penthouse Concierge Suites welcome up to six guests with two bedrooms, expansive baths and bunk beds. A Caribbean palette of turquoise, coral and neutrals reflects the surrounding sea and sand, accented by artful touches inspired by life beneath the surface.

Dining That Brings Everyone to the Table

At Treasure Beach Village, six new dining concepts invite families to slow down and linger, including the arrival of Butch's Island Chop House at a Beaches resort — the beloved Sandals Resorts steakhouse. A tribute to the brand's late founder, Gordon "Butch" Stewart, the restaurant brings generations together over prime dry age steaks, fresh seafood, and an elevated beverage experience for adults, including a mini-martini menu.

A first of its kind for the brand, Pinta Food Hall introduces global flavors across four distinct culinary stations, from smoky tacos and Asian stir-fries to an open-air Italian window and an à la carte grill – plus Beaches' first-ever live churro station. Featuring Jamaica's iconic Blue Mountain coffee, BRÜ Coffee Bar serves artisanal coffee by day and transitions into a craft cocktail spot by night.

Designed for Families, Shaped by the Sea

Sweeping views of Grace Bay's turquoise waters set the tone for unhurried days ahead. Inside the lobby, coastal details take shape in an intricate sea-garden ceiling and a striking conch installation by local artisan Stanford Handfield, while a soft sand-and-sea palette creates an atmosphere that feels instantly welcoming.

At the heart of the village, a 15,000-square-foot lagoon-style pool sets the scene complete with three whirlpools. A waterslide and splash zone cater to younger guests, while a swim-up bar offers a gathering place for all ages. Nearby, Calypso Cones adds a playful poolside moment with refreshing snow cones under the Caribbean sun.

Treasure Beach Village also debuts Beaches' first Starfish Cinema, an all-day, 32-seat theater designed for daytime sitcoms and family movie nights, popcorn and refreshments included.

Treasure Beach Village is fully integrated into the Beaches Turks and Caicos experience, where all guests enjoy access to a total of 28 additional dining options, the 45,000-square-foot Pirates Island Water Park, unlimited land and water sports, daily entertainment for every generation, and complimentary Kids Camps led by trained childcare experts.

"As the next chapter in the Beaches Turks and Caicos story, Treasure Beach Village builds on everything families already love about this resort, adding incredibly spacious accommodations and freshly introduced experiences shaped by the way families travel today," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals and Beaches Resorts. "It is incredibly moving to meet guests who first visited Beaches as children and are now returning with little ones of their own. More than ever, families are coming together across generations, slowing down, and truly valuing time with one another, and this new addition opens up even more possibilities for those shared moments."

Bigger, Better, Beaches 2.0

The opening of Treasure Beach Village marks the beginning of Beaches' next chapter. With nearly US $1 billion invested to double the brand's footprint over the next several years, Beaches continues to expand across the Caribbean, introducing more space, more flexibility, and more opportunities for families to reconnect in Exuma, The Bahamas; Jamaica; Barbados; and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Rates start at $1,060 per person, per night (children from $47 per child, per night). For a limited time, guests can also take advantage of the Treasure Beach Grand Opening Offer, featuring up to $500 in instant credits on select stays at Beaches Turks and Caicos' Treasure Beach Village, available to book through May 31, 2026 for anytime travel.

To learn more or book a stay, visit beaches.com/resorts/turks-caicos/treasure-beach . Unlock the ' Top 10 Gems at Beaches Turks & Caicos' New Treasure Beach Village ' on the Sandals Palmcast.

About Beaches® Resorts

Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With all-inclusive family resorts in Turks and Caicos and Jamaica, and soon-to-come locations in Barbados, The Bahamas and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations – from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, engaging programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. As an Advanced Certified Autism Center (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Beaches staff are specially trained to understand and cater to the unique needs of neurodivergent guests, so that every member of the family finds joy, connection, and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com .

