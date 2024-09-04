BEACHES® RESORTS UNVEILS LATEST MULTI-GEN TRAVEL TRENDS, INTRODUCES THE "GENERATION-CATION℠"

49% Of Parents Are Swapping Solo Getaways for Multi-Generational Family Trips

Almost half of respondents are redefining their vacation preferences with a family-first mindset, prioritizing vacations that include multiple generations. In fact, 50% of parents polled would prefer to take a multi-gen vacation over a vacation with just the kids – with 76% agreeing travel is the ultimate way to make memories as an extended family.

Moreover, 57% are interested in starting new family traditions centered around vacations with grandparents, with a resounding 69% of parents eager for their children's grandparents to join more of their family vacations .

While skip-generation trips have gained popularity, now more parents are eager to join the fun. In fact, 37% of parents surveyed wished they could be part of grandparent-grandchild vacations, valuing the chance to create lasting memories together.

A Wave of Nostalgia: 60% Of Parents Say Their Core Childhood Vacation Memories Include Their Grandparents

When it comes to grandparents, parents are connecting the tots: 70% of respondents make the effort to facilitate time spent between their children and grandparents, with almost the same number of parents (67%) wishing they'd spent more time with their own grandparents. Of those parents who have taken a multi-generational vacation, 55% are bringing their children's grandparents along for the fun – a natural fit as 43% said grandparents are traveling more than ever with almost half of them traveling internationally an average of twice per year, and 50% of working grandparents taking PTO to go on vacation with their families.

Modern Family: 58% Of Millennial Parents Say Grandparents Are Far More Active Today Than Their Own Were

According to the data, grandparents make the best travel buddies. Sixty-one (61%) of respondents agreed that grandparents were more active than expected during travel, with 62% citing they were more adventurous than expected. When it comes to vacation planning, parents are tapping into this zest for adventure, with 63% of parents saying vacations are more enriching when grandma is involved in the planning.

More Than a TikTok Trend, The Data Proves Grandparents Are the Ultimate Vacation Hack

Seventy-two percent of parents said that grandparents are extremely helpful on vacation, with 59% agreeing that having grandparents along for the trip eases stress. In fact, whereas a previous study by the Family Travel Association found that 50% of grandparents covered all expenses on multi-gen trips, almost half of parents polled by Beaches Resorts (49%) said they are willing to cover all expenses for grandparents to join their vacation. On multi-gen vacations, 46% of parents have booked / would book a second room for kids to stay with grandparents.

Kids' New Cool: 65% of Parents Say Their Kids Crave More Vacation Time Together

Parents and grandparents can rest easy that they are no longer cramping their kids' vacation vibes. The data shows children are also placing value in spending time with family on vacation, with 72% of respondents saying their kids have expressed an interest in traveling with their parents and grandparents. Moreover, every moment counts, with 66% saying their children would prefer family activities over the Kids Club at a hotel. This supports data uncovered in an earlier survey conducted by Beaches Resorts among parents of Gen Alpha children (those born in 2010 and later), where 70% of traveling tweens preferred to enjoy activities with their parents while on vacation.

When presented with different criteria they look forward to when planning multi-gen vacations, the priority was on time spent together as a family, with options for activities (54%), restaurants (54%), large accommodations/connecting rooms (45%) and the rare opportunity to have everyone in one place (36%) valued most.

Beaches Resorts: Home of the Generation-Cation℠

"When it comes to bringing the entire family together, Beaches Resorts has everything imaginable under the Caribbean sun," said James McAnally, Managing Director at Beaches Turks and Caicos. "Whether you're turning one or one hundred there is something for everyone, especially the chance to build lasting memories: from learning to scuba dive, to stretching with Elmo during Sunrise Yoga with Sesame Street, to trying new cuisines, and the luxury of time away, together, to bond in a beachside villa spacious enough for the entire family. It's these small and special moments that inspire the Beaches experience and the many ways families can connect in the Caribbean."

