BeachFleischman acquires majority stake in Mexican nearshore outsourcing firm, Kuadra Support

News provided by

BeachFleischman PLLC

14 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PLLC, Arizona's largest locally-owned public accounting firm, acquires the majority ownership stake in the nearshore outsourcing firm, Kuadra Support, located in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Kuadra serves the talent needs of public accounting firms and other U.S.-based businesses with remote teams, outsourcing, employee leasing, and staffing. Additionally, Kuadra offers various back-office support solutions such as bookkeeping and virtual assistants. The company will continue to operate under the Kuadra name and retain its key executive leadership team, including CEO, Fernando Barraza, and COO, Luis Fernando Garayzar.

"The transformation of the accounting profession creates significant opportunities. It's no longer bound by geographical boundaries, technological impediments, or local talent scarcity. Kuadra gives us the ability to provide nearshored back-office functions and talent sourcing to the U.S. market while continuing to expand our integrated service offerings for the clients we serve who want to augment staff, scale growth, and increase capacity by leveraging Mexican talent," said Fernando Barraza.

Luis Fernando Garayzar shared "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we build upon this partnership and create a positive impact on the professional services industry."

"By continuing our expansion into Mexico, BeachFleischman is positioned to leverage Mexico's top talent pool to build capacity, expand international reach, and provide our clients, including other CPA firms, with talent solutions," said Eric Majchrzak, CEO of BeachFleischman.

The Kuadra acquisition follows last year's announcement of BeachFleischman's joint venture agreement with the Mexico-based accounting firm, Teran Rojas & Associates, which provides tax planning, compliance, accounting, and auditing to businesses expanding operations in Mexico.

About Kuadra Support: Kuadra Support provides comprehensive staffing and remote teams solutions, bookkeeping services, and back-office support to businesses operating in the United States. Offices are in Tucson, AZ, and Hermosillo, Sonora, MX. Please visit www.kuadrasupport.com for more information.

About BeachFleischman PLLC: Founded in 1990, BeachFleischman PLLC is Arizona's largest locally-owned public accounting firm and one of the Top 200 largest CPA firms in the United States. The firm has over 200 client service and administrative professionals and provides accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services to entrepreneurs, organizations, and businesses (U.S. and foreign-based). BeachFleischman specializes in several industries, including cannabis, construction, financial & professional services, healthcare, hospitality/restaurant, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, and technology. Offices are in Phoenix and Tucson, AZ. For more information, visit www.beachfleischman.com.

Media Contact:
Heather Murray, Director of Marketing
BeachFleischman PLLC
hmurray@beachfleischman.com

SOURCE BeachFleischman PLLC

BeachFleischman adquiere participación mayoritaria en empresa mexicana de Nearshoring, Kuadra Support

