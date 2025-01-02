BeachFleischman promotes Knutson to Principal

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PLLC announces the promotion of Mikaela J. Knutson, CPA, to Principal. Mikaela has been a dedicated accounting and assurance professional for the firm since 2010, specializing in the construction industry and employee benefit plans. In addition to her client-facing work, Mikaela plays a vital role in advancing the firm's strategic initiatives. As an active member of key internal committees, she is instrumental in driving technology adoption and enhancing operational processes firm-wide.

Mikaela is a member of the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She also serves as treasurer for Friends of PACC Community Pet Clinic, finance committee member for Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, and a board member for the Sporting Chance Center. Mikaela graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Accounting).

About BeachFleischman PLLC

Founded in 1990, BeachFleischman PLLC is Arizona's largest locally-owned public accounting firm and one of the Top 200 largest CPA firms in the United States. With over 200 client service and administrative professionals, the firm provides accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services to entrepreneurs, organizations, and businesses (U.S. and foreign-based). BeachFleischman specializes in several industries, including cannabis, construction, financial & professional services, healthcare, hospitality/restaurant, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, and technology. Office locations are in Arizona and Nevada. For more information, visit www.beachfleischman.com.

