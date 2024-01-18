BeachFleischman names George Henderson as President

News provided by

BeachFleischman PLLC

18 Jan, 2024, 14:42 ET

TUCSON Ariz., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PLLC has appointed principal George Henderson as president, effective January 1, 2024. Henderson succeeds firm co-founder David Cohen, who has served in the role since 2016. Henderson will report to CEO Eric Majchrzak and continue his duties as COO of finance & accounting and acting liaison to firm subsidiary companies. He remains a member of the management, merger and acquisition, and strategic planning committees.

Henderson joined BeachFleischman in 1991 as an audit professional. He attended the University of Arizona and received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. In addition to being a member of the American Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, he serves as treasurer for the Arizona Aerospace Foundation and president of the Verde Ranch HOA.

About BeachFleischman PLLC
Founded in 1990, BeachFleischman PLLC is Arizona's largest locally-owned public accounting firm and one
of Inside Public Accounting's Top 200 largest CPA firms in the United States. The firm has over 200 client service and administrative professionals and provides accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services to entrepreneurs, organizations, and businesses (U.S. and foreign-based). BeachFleischman specializes in
several industries, including cannabis, construction, financial & professional services, healthcare, hospitality/restaurant, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, and technology. Offices are in Phoenix,
Tucson, and Nogales, Arizona. For more information, visit www.beachfleischman.com.

Media Contact:
For Immediate Release Heather Murray, Director of Marketing 
BeachFleischman PLLC  
hmurray@beachfleischman.com

SOURCE BeachFleischman PLLC

