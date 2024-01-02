BeachFleischman promotes Brushwood to Principal

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PLLC announces the promotion of Kaylan Brushwood to Principal. Kaylan joined the firm as a tax professional in 2012. She leads the firm's estate and trust practice and specializes in providing high-net-worth individuals with personalized tax planning and compliance solutions.

Kaylan is a member of the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA), American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Southern Arizona Estate Planning Council, and Tucson Tax Study Group. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Finance.

