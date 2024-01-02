BeachFleischman promotes Brushwood to Principal

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PLLC announces the promotion of Kaylan Brushwood to Principal. Kaylan joined the firm as a tax professional in 2012. She leads the firm's estate and trust practice and specializes in providing high-net-worth individuals with personalized tax planning and compliance solutions.

Kaylan is a member of the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA), American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Southern Arizona Estate Planning Council, and Tucson Tax Study Group. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Finance.

About BeachFleischman PLLC

Founded in 1990, BeachFleischman PLLC is Arizona's largest locally-owned public accounting firm and one of the Top 200 largest CPA firms in the United States. The firm has over 200 client service and administrative professionals and provides accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services to entrepreneurs, organizations, and businesses (U.S. and foreign-based). BeachFleischman specializes in several industries, including cannabis, construction, financial & professional services, healthcare, hospitality/restaurant, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofit, and technology. Offices are in Phoenix, Tucson, and Nogales, Arizona. For more information, visit www.beachfleischman.com.

