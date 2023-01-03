BeachFleischman promotes Cook, Hunter, Jones, and Meyer to Principal

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeachFleischman PLLC announces the promotions of Jason Cook, Lydia Hunter, Travis Jones, and Victoria Meyer to Principal. The four principal additions support strategic growth by deepening the firm's specialized tax, audit, real estate, nonprofit, and client accounting services. The firm has 24 principals and over 170 client service and administrative professionals.

"Recognizing these key individuals for their well-deserved career milestones is an honor," said Eric Majchrzak, Chief Executive Officer of BeachFleischman. "Each is an exemplary ambassador of our brand with the diverse technical skills and leadership traits critical for BeachFleischman's continued growth and success."

Jason C. Cook, CPA, is a Principal and member of the firm's Tax Department and Real Estate Segment Team. Cook has spent most of his public accounting career focused on complex real estate transactions and partnership taxation, including multi-asset exchanges, mergers, consolidations, buy-outs, cost segregation studies, and transaction formation. Additionally, Cook is experienced with international issues related to real estate, including inbound and outbound transactions. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University.

Lydia Hunter, CPA, CGFM, is a Principal who serves as a member of the Accounting & Assurance Department and Nonprofit Segment Team. She provides accounting, assurance, and consulting services for various privately held businesses, nonprofit organizations, and governmental entities. Hunter attended the University of Arizona, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration - Accounting and a Master of Accounting.

Travis T. Jones, CPA, CFE, is a Principal for BeachFleischman and a member of the firm's Accounting & Assurance Department. Jones provides assurance services for clients across several industries and consults on internal controls, processes, and financial due diligence. Internally, Jones provides leadership for various initiatives, including the firm's Inclusion Diversity Equity Action (IDEA) Committee, technology, and technical accounting groups. Jones attended New Mexico State University, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration - Finance, a Bachelor of Accountancy, and a Master of Accountancy.

Victoria L. Meyer, CPA, SHRM-CP, is a Principal and Director of Outsourced Accounting & Advisory Services for the firm. With over 25 years of experience in public accounting, Meyer has provided accounting, auditing, and business consulting services for numerous privately held companies. She has also been highly instrumental in planning and launching the firm's client accounting services. Meyer obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Arizona.

About BeachFleischman PLLC

BeachFleischman PLLC is Arizona's largest locally-owned CPA firm and one of the Top 200 largest CPA firms in the United States. The firm provides accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services to entrepreneurs, U.S. and foreign-based businesses, and organizations. We have office locations in Phoenix and Tucson, AZ.

