Beacon Communications Acquires Thompson Engineering, Gaining Additional Market Share in California's Southern Region

National critical communications provider and technology consulting company acquires California-based Thompson Engineering as of October 22, 2024, to extend its communications and security solutions to healthcare, government, education, energy and infrastructure buildings and facilities throughout the Southern California region

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Communications, a leader in full-service critical communications and life safety systems for over 25 years, is continuing to expand across the U.S., announcing the acquisition of Thomson Engineering as of October 22, 2024.

Beacon Communications has strategically acquired Thompson Engineering, a well-established communications and security company providing advanced technology solutions throughout Southern California, that has been serving the local region since 1971 with pride and great success.

The new Thompson Engineering

Beacon Communications' CEO, Brad Walsh, commented, "Thompson Engineering has a rich history of delivering outstanding service and solutions to their clients across the Southern California region. This partnership will enhance our ability to support shared clients and broaden Thompson's range of professional services to its customers. We are very excited to begin this next chapter working together across Southern California."

"After 53 years as a family-owned business, the search for a company with morals and a vision aligned with our own led us to the Beacon Communications family. As I retire and begin another journey, I am confident that Thompson Engineering will thrive under the combined leadership of Thompson Engineering and Beacon Communications," added Adam Thompson, CEO of Thompson Engineering.

Who is Thompson Engineering?

Established in 1971, Thompson Engineering initially focused on the educational market in the Southern California region. In 1972, Thompson Engineering became a distributor Rauland-Borg Corporation. Rauland has long enjoyed a reputation as a key player in the development and sale of mission critical systems in the educational and healthcare marketplace.

After establishing a solid reputation within the educational market, Thompson expanded its focus to include the healthcare market. Thompson currently has systems in over 100 school districts and many hospitals and other healthcare facilities within the Southern California region. In the healthcare market, it has continued to foster its relationship with Rauland-Borg, which is one of the largest suppliers of nurse call equipment in the United States.

Who is Beacon Communications?

Beacon Communications is a national leader in mission critical communications and security solutions, serving clients across the United States. We specialize in delivering custom technology solutions from design and engineering to installation and managed services for the industry's most advanced electronic communication, nurse call, access control, intercom systems, infant protection, RTLS, AV, and security systems. We focus on helping healthcare, government, education, commercial, energy, and infrastructure organizations operate more safely and efficiently. We also provide staff training and 24/7 customer support due to the critical nature of the facilities and staff we serve – and the constantly evolving world of technological solutions and integrations.

For more information about Beacon Communications, visit www.beaconcom.com.

Coming together as two highly reputable technology companies with longevity in the mission-critical space allows us to offer a more extensive range of services and solutions to the hospitals, K-12 education buildings, municipal and city government buildings, utilities and energy facilities serving the Southern California region.

Ranging from smart security solutions such as weapon detection, threat detection, fall prevention, video intercom systems, access control, mass notification systems and lockdown protocol, to intricate A/V solutions, nurse call systems, infant protection, panic buttons, RTLS for staff duress and asset tracking – Thompson Engineering and Beacon Communications join to form a powerful union that will help protect our local communities and organizations.

Beacon Communications, LLC Media Contact:

Dez King, Marketing Specialist

719-355-9261

[email protected]

