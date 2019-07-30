Beacon Communications Announces the Finalization of Their Work at Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs opened its doors to patients on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The 294,000-square-foot pediatric facility added more than 50 pediatric specialists to southern Colorado, and includes an emergency department, epilepsy monitoring unit, and operating room suites. To assist with critical communications and patient satisfaction, Beacon Communications installed the Rauland Responder 5 nurse call system and a Primex Clock System.

The Children's Hospital, Colorado Springs

According to Johnathan Hasserd, VP of Sales and Marketing at Beacon Communications, "This framework provides support for clinical staffing, evidence-based protocols, and quality of care—for higher patient safety, improved staff satisfaction, and a sharper focus on timely, efficient responses to patient needs."

The hospital includes an Emergency Department (ED) with ambulance and helicopter access and a full radiology suite. A pharmacy is also onsite. The facility houses the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders with eight private infusion rooms, four infusion bays and six exam rooms. With a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) that includes 50 beds, a surgical center that houses eight operating rooms, 33 private recovery beds and five extended stay beds, in addition to waiting, pre-surgery and recovery areas, this facility is advanced in every way.

The Children's Hospital includes a color scheme designed for the promotion of happiness and healing, an atrium with bright large windows, a supervised play center, beautiful views to promote relaxation, therapy dogs for patients who need encouragement and affection, and limited sound disturbances for sleeping babies.

"We had outstanding collaboration with the Children's Colorado folks and the contractors were first-rate," said Bob Mitchell, Sr. Healthcare Project Manager at Beacon Communications.

