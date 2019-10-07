Beacon Communications Expands Market in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa by Acquiring Operating Territory of Control Technology

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Communications, a Colorado-based leader of security and communications solutions, expands its market reach to eastern South Dakota and Northwest Iowa.

Control Technology, a leader in communication systems for healthcare facilities was founded in the late 1980's. In that time, they have created decades-long partnerships with clients. They have supported their clients using highly qualified technicians and project managers to provide the best possible service.

Based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Control Technology has developed a reputation for understanding the unique needs and challenges faced by healthcare facilities; and they work to create seamless communications integrations.

Control Technology has now become a working part of the Beacon Communications team that expands nine states. "We're excited to be joining the Beacon team because it will allow us to access the greater pool of resources to make sure our customers are getting the most out of their communication system investment," said Allen Goodroad, Sales Engineer. "With the reach of Beacon, we'll be more aware of the best practices outside our region so we can continue to custom tailor solutions for our customers."

Beacon Communications not only expands its growing footprint, but also gains six devoted team members during this acquisition, leaving Beacon Communications with over 150 highly qualified professionals in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. "We're so fortunate to have the Control Technology staff join us. Their talented team brings exceptional industry expertise and customer service to our company," said Brad Walsh, President and CEO of Beacon Communications.

For over 20 years, Beacon has actively shaped the ever-growing industry of critical communications. We provide innovative and intuitive technology solutions for a wide range of industries and purposes, from audio/visual and security systems, to fully comprehensive IT and operational solutions.

For more details about how Beacon Communications can assist your business, please visit www.beaconcom.com.

About Beacon Communications

Beacon Communications provides the highest quality solutions, most knowledgeable professionals and comprehensive warranties in the industry. Accurate, reliable communication systems are essential for saving and improving lives. Our goal is to keep organizations connected, resulting in increased safety, reduced operation costs, improved profitability, improved customer loyalty and overall satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Meagan Baalman

224802@email4pr.com

303-750-6500

SOURCE Beacon Communications

Related Links

http://www.beaconcom.com

