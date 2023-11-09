Beacon Communications Expands West Opening New Office Location in Utah

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Communications, a leader in critical communication solutions for hospitals, schools, private and government enterprise, opened their newest office in Salt Lake City, Utah in October of 2023. This new office location will serve as a home base for Beacon employees to provide consistent support to one of their long-standing customers expanding into Utah.

Beacon Communications' new office location in Salt Lake City

Beacon services eleven states dispatching from nine different office locations throughout the central and western United States, their newest office located at 2732 3600 W Suite, West Valley City, UT 84119.

Beacon is always looking to grow its team, particularly searching for individuals with expertise in low voltage systems serving the healthcare, commercial, government and education markets.

"We are truly grateful to further expand our operations into the Utah market. This opportunity presented itself through a combination of hard work from our support team, and a rock-solid relationship with a long-standing customer, and the willingness for both to grow in tandem. This market expansion also offers growth opportunities for our staff, while enhancing our support to one of our long-standing customers," said Brad Walsh, CEO of Beacon Communications.

For over 25 years, Beacon has actively shaped and evolved with the ever-growing industry of critical communications. They provide innovative and integrative technology solutions for a wide range of industries and purposes, from audio/visual and security systems, to fully comprehensive IT and operational solutions such as nurse call systems, fall prevention, infant protection and real time locating for staff duress and equipment tracking.

About Beacon Communications

At Beacon, we do more than help our clients succeed. We help our clients teach the next generation. We help our clients protect their communities and staff. We help our clients save lives, and throughout all of this, we help our clients make the world a better place.

Our employees strive to help these crucial operations work more efficiently, cost-effectively, and safely, providing support and service nationwide to a variety of buildings and institutions. We don't just install solutions, we go the extra mile to make sure that your customized systems are working to assist and integrate with the vital tools and technology you use every day. Visit beaconcom.com for more information.

