Beacon Communications LLC Announces Territory Expansion

LITTLETON, Colo., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Communications, a leader in full-service critical communications for over 20 years, today announced the expansion of its distribution territory into New Mexico with Rauland healthcare product lines.

Beacon Communications has eight different offices in nine states.

The addition of this new territory is a result of an expansion of their strategic partnership with Rauland, a critical communications and life-safety solutions provider. This expansion will introduce Beacon Communications into New Mexico. Together, Beacon and Rauland/Ametek will work to design, implement, and support critical communication solutions in the Healthcare industry.

"Year after year, the Beacon/Rauland partnership continues providing innovative, mission critical solutions to healthcare facilities throughout the Central US. We are very excited and fortunate to now have this opportunity to serve the New Mexico market. We are ready to go to work, which begins by identifying where our offerings will best serve the needs of so many respected healthcare providers throughout this market," said Brad Walsh, President & CEO, Beacon Communications.

Jerry Meier, Vice President Healthcare Sales at Rauland added, "Beacon has always been a valued business partner and we are excited about the synergies and opportunities created as a result of expanding their territory. As we continue our 20 plus year relationship with Beacon, the most significant beneficiary of this change will be our customers, with expanded solutions and services that will help them strengthen their focus on improving patient care and the caregivers' ability to deliver that care."

About Beacon Communications

Beacon Communications, LLC is the industry's leading full-service crucial communications, AV, and security solutions provider. We specialize in delivering solutions with the design, sale, installation, training, and service of the industry's best electronic communication, AV, and security systems. We focus on helping companies in Healthcare, Government Municipalities, Education, and Commercial Real Estate operate more efficiently, cost-effectively, and safely. Visit www.beaconcom.com

About Rauland

Rauland, a division of AMETEK, Inc., is a respected leader in the design and delivery of critical communications, workflow and life-safety solutions for hospitals and education worldwide. Today, Rauland responds to market needs worldwide with two distinct critical communication system product lines: Responder, designed for the healthcare industry and Telecenter systems, serving the educational market. Both product lines reflect our long-standing commitment to the cutting edge of communication innovation, and help ensure that we always have a solution that delivers on our customers' needs and initiatives. Visit www.rauland.com

