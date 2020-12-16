Beacon Communications Recognized by Denver Business Journal

LITTLETON, Colo., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Communications, a leader in critical communications and security technology, announced today that it received recognition from the Denver Business Journal ranking it the 93rd Largest Denver-Area Private Company in 2020.

Beacon Communications stands among Largest Denver-Area Private Companies by Denver Business Journal

The Denver Business Journal consistently recognizes Beacon Communications for the company's continuous growth. "We are so proud to be a Colorado based business. Over the course of our 22 years, our team has continued to grow as we've expanded our offerings into many other great markets." said Brad Walsh, President, Beacon Communications.

Beacon Communications opened its doors in Colorado over 20 years ago and has since opened seven additional offices across the Rocky Mountain and Midwestern United States. Their Littleton, CO office serves as the company's corporate headquarters. The company employs approximately 155 employees, many of which are Colorado based.

The Denver Business Journal is a national brand publication read by top business leaders. The publication has a paid circulation of 17,219 subscribers and their online site receives 345,790 unique monthly visitors.

Beacon Communications is a systems integration firm specializing in crucial communications, security, and audiovisual services of the healthcare, education, commercial, and government sectors. Beacon has actively shaped the ever-growing industry of critical communications. We provide innovative and intuitive technology solutions for a wide range of industries and purposes, from audio/visual and security systems, to fully comprehensive IT and operational solutions.

